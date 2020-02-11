In today’s movie world, where audiences are excited about the adventures of Wonder Woman, Black Widow, Captain Marvel, and even Harley Quinn, it’s hard to remember that there was a time when a female action heroine actually did one Was rarity. The first signs of future developments came in 1979 when Sigourney Weaver kicked some alien asses in alien and then, even more so Linda Hamilton took on the role of Sarah Connor, first in 1984 in Terminator and then in 1991 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

“And there have been many wonderful women doing the same thing since then,” Linda said in an exclusive interview with Closer Weekly. “Just think about it Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Angerstrasse. I was happy to be among the first, although you don’t really think about these things as you perform them in 1991. They don’t think, “Oh, I’m going to be an icon.” To be honest, I actually felt a little cheated that the only thing that caught attention at the time was the shape of my body when it was just a small part of the job , “

“Let’s go inside, right?” She continues laughing. “I’ve always been a supporter of ignoring someone’s appearance. Still, I couldn’t help hearing myself describe it. You know,” You inspired me to train “and that sort of thing. If anything in this film is attributed to me must let it be that she still kicks her ass. The old is the new black! “

This film, to which it refers, is the newest part of the franchise – about humanity’s struggle to save the future from Skynet artificial intelligence and its deadly robots sent back to the present – Terminator: Dark Fate, the has been released on digital Blu-ray and DVD by Paramount Home Entertainment. And as such, it’s been a long time since she played Sarah Connor, and she’s almost 30 years behind.

“It was a long process,” Linda explains, returning for the 2019 film. “The idea was presented to me more than three years ago and it took me a few weeks to get on board and really think about whether I wanted to return. I felt very complete with the first two and certainly never wanted to play them again. You know, I want to play every kind of woman. But then, because so much time had passed, I started to see the possibilities: your situation has changed. She is no longer the protector of [her son] John, but a kind of demigod of revenge. “

She smiles at this nickname: “It really piqued my imagination and curiosity about what else I could say as Sarah.”

