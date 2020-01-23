advertisement

The latest clip from The Rise of Skywalker focuses on Lin-Manuel Miranda and J.J. Abrams’ Pasaana song. Miranda revealed that he was part of the cast and that he helped with some music before the film hit theaters. This is not the first time that Abrams and Miranda are working together on Star Wars. They met in 2015 for Maz Kanata’s Cantina music for The Force Awakens, a tribute to A New Hope’s legendary cantina music.

Speaking of new hope: In the new clip from The Rise of Skywalker, our heroes come across the Festival of Ancestors on the desert planet Pasaana. As C-3PO emphasizes, the festival takes place every 42 years. The last festival takes us back to 1977 when A New Hope was originally released. The music that can be heard in the background of this scene is called “Lido Hey” and was performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and J.J. Abrams under Shag Kava, a musical nickname for the duo.

As for the music of “Lido Hey”, it is fairly light and has a Middle Eastern flair for the melody when we see the Aki Aki performed for the Ancestors Festival. Compared to last time, Lin-Manuel Miranda and J.J. Abrams worked together in 2015, the new music doesn’t seem as memorable and really feels like background music. For many Star Wars fans, the early Pasaana scenes seem to match the Canto Bight scenes in The Last Jedi, although there will certainly be more action towards the end. Other viewers have noticed that it is one of the many scenes in which C-3PO is treated like a second-class droid in the film.

Lin-Manuel Miranda can also be seen as a resistance fighter at the end of the film festival scene. Miranda is best known as a composer and lyricist from Hamilton as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. He also starred in Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Moana soundtrack, and was a guest on the last season of Larry David’s Curb Your Enthusiasm. Miranda has also appeared in three episodes of the new DuckTales and was recently seen in the HBO series His Dark Materials. Miranda is a busy guy who is also a pretty big Star Wars fan.

“Lido Hey” and “Oma’s Place” are the only pieces of music from outside in “The Rise of Skywalker”. The latter was developed by J.J. Abrams and Ricky Tinez. The song is heard when our heroes enter a bar owned by Grandma Tres (composer John Williams in a cameo role) on the planet Kijimi. The rest of the music was composed by Williams, who said it will be his last with the franchise. You can watch “Hey Lido” on the Disney Music Vevo YouTube channel above.

