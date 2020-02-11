Christians and Pres will be watching the Clayton Hotel Munster Schools Senior Cup quarter-finals at Market’s Field on Wednesday as four colleges compete for the semi-finals.

Castletroy-Scrum-Half Jack Oliver

Rockwell is the four’s form team that defeated their opponents with a total score of 90-0 in the last two rounds, although they will face stiff competition at the Crescent College Comprehensive (KO: 3:30 p.m.).

Crescent, who suffered a late defeat against the later Champions Christians last year, had to be satisfied with the central defense between Darragh Casserly and Darragh O’Shea and winger Eoghan Cantillion Mann on Pres’s last attempt until five minutes before the end.

There will be an exciting match where Rockwell is led by Captain Alan Flannery, brother of Irish U20 Grand Slam winner Jake. The behind-the-scenes team has a lot to offer, from Joshua O’Dwyer and Peter Wall, who scored three goals in each of the last two games, and John O’Sullivan, who played half the game.

Expect more points than the group stage draw last November.

It’s a Limerick derby in the preliminary round (KO: 12:15 p.m.) when Castletroy meets St. Munchin’s to play Pres.

Led by Jack Oliver, son of former Scottish Scrum-Half and Munster Elite Player Development Officer Greig, and John Toland and Jason Aylward’s defensive efforts, Castletroy fought hard against Christians before taking a 32:21 loss.

In the meantime, Münchin’s young squad celebrated a 1-point victory over Ardscoil Rís with Alex Wood, the son of the legendary Keith, who led the top scorer list by half. He forms an impressive pairing with Donnacha O’Callaghan, while Evan Hickey and Louis McCormack were outstanding in the pack.