Limerick FC case against FAI settles as club chairman 'offer of cooperation' to Limerick United

A High Court action by Limerick FC against the FAI about what the football club claimed was the exclusion from participation in the League of Ireland.

The case was formally beaten today by Mr. Justice Leoine Reynolds after Frank Callinan SC informed the judge for Limerick that the parties had resolved their dispute and the proceedings could be canceled.

The arrangement came after the FAI issued a statement last Friday that Limerick FC can apply for a license to compete in the SSE Airtricity League First Division and the minor competitions for the 2020 season.

The club has initiated proceedings against the FAI for alleged failure of the association to invite Limerick FC to apply for a license to play in the League of Ireland First Division in the 2020 season.

Limerick FC, which was the subject of a failed investigation process at the end of last year, claimed that the FAI is bound by its own rules to invite the club to apply.

Limerick FC claimed that the FAI refused, thus excluding it from playing the First Class of this season.

In addition, the FAI claims that the Shamrock Rovers B team has admitted a team in the First Division, against which the other clubs in the division are all opposed.

It claimed that the decision to participate by Shamrock Rovers B was unjustified because it was taken by the board of the FAI and the National League Executive Committee and not by the FAI Club Licensing Bodies.

The court never heard the FAI, in correspondence with the club, saying that it was unwilling to allow Limerick FC to apply for a permit.

As a result, Munster Football Club Limited, acting as Limerick Football Club, sought several orders against the FAI.

The orders contained an order requiring the FAI to take all necessary steps to enable Limerick FC to apply for a license to play with in the 2020 League of Ireland First Division.

The case was suspended to allow discussions between the parties to resolve the dispute. Those discussions came to a successful conclusion last Friday.

Today Mrs. Reynolds welcomed news about the settlement, which the court has heard is confidential.

The court heard that the FAI agreed to the settlement.

Outside the court, Limerick FC Chairman Mr. Pat O’Sullivan said he was satisfied with the outcome. “The last weeks and months have been extremely difficult for me and I am happy to be back in a position to concentrate on Limerick FC, far away from the courts,” he said.

After thanking his legal team, he added that he “had a lot of concerns about how our club has been treated since mid-2018 …”

He said he took advice on what options are available for the club.

Finally, with regard to the Limerick FC academy, a new group has been created that calls itself Limerick United.

He said that Limerick FC had made an offer of cooperation to them and “despite this, we still have not heard from them.”

He added: “I sincerely hope for a positive response to our cooperation offer. A substantial investment is available around a Senior Soccer team in Limerick with a minor structure. “

For me there is no sense in any other long-term sustainable football project in Limerick, except for the two parties that combine their resources for the development of players in particular, our sport and our communities. ”

He said that, if necessary, he was willing to take an honorary role.

“It is hard to understand why Limerick United will not participate with Limerick FC for the future of Limerick football. As discussed earlier, I am willing to allow Limerick United coaching staff to remain in situ subject to FAI requirements, “concluded Mr. O’Sullivan.

