Limerick conquered Tipperary in the dramatic second half

Tipperary

0-18

–

2-14

Limerick

This NHL 1A opener went to Limerick after a dramatic second half in which they greatly improved to overcome Tipperary.

The home team opened with Jason Forde (two) and Jake Morris points and led 0-3 to 0-0 after ten minutes.

Aaron Gillane (free) and Dan Morrissey opened Limerick’s account, but Morris, Forde (sideline) and John McGrath (two) responded: 0-7 to 0-2 at the end of the first quarter.

Tipp was much sharper and livelier, especially at the front: Willie Connors and David Dempsey changed points, but three extra Forde cutters made it 0-11 to 0-3 in 25 minutes, and Paddy Cadell soon moved on to another Tipp point away.

Tom Morrissey hit a good Limerick run, but Forde scored another free run: 0-13 to 0-4 in the half.

The second half resumed with Morris and Gillane (free) trading points, but another Gillane free, David Dempsey and Diarmaid Byrnes reached Tipp’s lead: 0-14 to 0-8, 44 minutes in.

John McGrath fled a good point and then Gillane struck and came on a Will O’Donoghue pass to finish well: 1-8 to 0-15 in 47 minutes and Limerick’s initiative well and truly.

Dempsey and Gillane (free) added points for Limerick shortly after to bring the score to 1-10 to 0-15, although Forde replied: 1-10 to 0-16 in the third quarter.

With 53 minutes played, Limerick sub Gearoid Hegarty came to the end of the ball to end the net from a sharp angle: 2-10 to 0-16.

Forde and Gillane exchanged scores and left the sides, before Gillane pushed his side forward and Byrnes added a free distance: 2-13 to 0-17 with five minutes left.

Forde inevitably cut that lead to one but sub Seamus Flanagan pointed to the puckout. Forde – equally inevitable – went for goal with a late, late free game, but Limerick held out for a great win.

Scorers for Tipperary: J. Forde (0-10) (0-8 free, 1 additional activity); J. McGrath J. Morris (0-3 each); P. Cadell, W. Connors (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: A. Gillane (1-6) (6 cutter), G. Hegarty (1-0), D. Dempsey (0-3); T. Morrissey, D. Byrnes (0-2 each); S. Flanagan (0-1).

TIPPERARY: B. Hogan, C. Barrett, R. Maher, S. O’Brien, A. Flynn, S. Kennedy, P. Maher, M. Breen, P. Cadell, W. Connors, J. McGrath, B. O’Mara, M. Kehoe, J. Forde (c), J. Morris.

Subs: P. Flynn and D. Quirke for Connors and Kehoe (53); C. Morgan for A. Flynn (60); C. Darcy for Breen (65); J. Moloney for Kennedy (67)

LIMERICK: B. Hennessy, T. Condon, M. Casey, R. English, D. Byrnes, D. Morrissey, B. Nash, R. Hanley, C. Lynch (c), D. O’Donovan, T. Morrissey , D. Reidy, A. Gillane, G. Mulcahy, D. Dempsey.

Subs: S. Finn for M. Casey (25); W. O’Donoghue for Hanley (30); G. Hegarty for Reidy (48); S. Flanagan for Mulcahy (55)

Referee: P. Murphy (Carlow).

