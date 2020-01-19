Lily Aldridge: What's In My Pocket?

advertisement

Lily Aldridge. Stephen Lovekin / WWD / Shutterstock

Judging by the infinite prey Lily Aldridge stowed in her humble pocket, you might think she is Mary Poppins! “What’s not in this bag?” The 34-year-old jokes about her “very heavy” Bottega Veneta clutch (thanks to must-haves such as phone chargers and beauty products).

The mother of Dixie, 7, and Winston, 11 months, who she shares with Kings of Leon Caleb Followillspilled the goods.

Dollars & fragrances

“My favorite product this year is my own perfume, Summit. It is really cozy and perfect. ‘

Clean the machine

“I’m germicidal, so I always have hand sanitizer. Dr. Bronners is really nice.”

Dodgy lady

“There’s usually a pair of Ray-Bans here. I can’t resist buying sunglasses. I’m also at airports and bored all the time. So I ask myself,” Oh, yes, I need them. “

Lily Aldridge’s bag.

Tea time!

“I’ve always been a tea person – it’s the English side of me. I have Matcha Super Green.”

money magic

“Someone told me a long time ago that red wallets bring money, so why not?”

Love letters

“I hold stamps. I am so happy when I have to send something. “

Word of mouth

“My lip balm is Windsor Edwards. If I’m in a hurry to change my bag and forget it, it’s the worst. ‘

What is still in Aldridge’s pocket? An iPhone in a Sonix case with a pop socket that lights up. Celine sunglasses; a loose earring; a loose ring; a Weleda Skin Food; RMS Ultimate Makeup Remover Wipes; a Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist; Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peels; a Chanel compact; English breakfast tea; Polaroid pictures; Cashbox; a valet ticket; Mini Altoids; Hairpins; an RX bar in Pumpkin Spice; Vitamin C and a silk crunchie.

Watch the video above to learn more about their most important things.

