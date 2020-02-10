“I think I’ve tried to decompress myself all my life,” says Lilly Hiatt. At home in Eastern Nashville, Hiatt is on the road again this spring and supports her fourth studio album. At the moment she is finished and still working – she is rehearsing the new songs with her tour band and is getting ready to introduce Walking Proof (New West Records) to the world on March 27th.

Hiatt follows Trinity Lane from 2017 and finds solace in its vulnerability and ancient country roots in the eleven songs by Walking Proof, including the title track of the album in which it opens. I could tell you it’s easy. t be the truth / if you ever have to call me / well you know there is evidence of walking. “This song goes through my life in a way that has been walking a lot, life in general,” says Hiatt. “It just kind of came out. I said “walking proof” while singing, and that made sense to me. It is not living proof, but you get there. You change clothes. “

Produced by former Cage The Elephant guitarist Lincoln Parish (Lucinda Williams), Hiatt attracted some special guests, including Amanda Shires on vocals and Fiddle on “Walking Proof” and “Drawl”, Luke Schneider on pedal steel guitar on ” Move. ” and Aaron Lee Tasjan, who plays guitar on “Little Believer” and vocals on “Never Play Guitar”.

The American singer-songwriter John Hiatt also worked on one of her albums for the first time and lent vocals to “Some Kind Of Drug”. Both previously titled another song for a release on Record Store Day in 2019 – it took over his “You” Must Go “while treating Trinity Lane’s” All Kinds of People “.

“I had to let him sing on it,” she says. “He has to be here. It’s almost spooky in the mix. That was his place in the song for me. He came over, I gave him an idea and he just started. It was a pretty good day. “

After her father starred again in the walking proof opener “Rae”, she presented a sentimental track about her sister, the second that was written in the Hiatt family, since her father also “George Rae” about his other one in 1988 Daughter wrote. “She’s probably fed up with all of us talking about it here,” quips Hiatt.

Lilly HIatt (Photo: David McClister)

“Brightest Star” is electrified and strengthens the relationship through uncertainties with the anthem-driven rocker “Little Believer” and the closer pop singer “Candy Lunch”.

Far from the debut, the 2012 Let Down and the more contemplative Trinity Lane, in which Hiatt uncovered a bad separation, struggles here with addiction and the death of her mother, who committed suicide at a young age. Walking Proof finds a more confident artist One who has survived everything. “It’s a different time from when I wrote Let Down,” she says. “I have more voices in my head now than ever. To protect this space, more effort is required. But my craft has also improved because I have been writing hard for years.

When it comes to songwriting, she doesn’t care too much about this process these days. “When I have something to say, it is a burning thing that I literally stop the shower and run out – not really a song, but one thing,” says Hiatt. “Sometimes it happens like this, then it can slow down a bit if” Oh, I’ve pent up a lot and I have to write. “Sometimes it’s a fully formed song in two minutes, and sometimes it’s like” Hey, the bones are there “I’ll come back to it the next day and perfect it a bit more. ‘ “

Hiatt adds, “It’s just that you don’t scare your muse, whatever that means. I’m really protective, not in a precious way, just in a way that I know is there. You comes and goes. But sometimes you have to have a little bit of calm in one way or another in order to open that up. “

Hiatt grew up in Nashville and says the city is still lighting a fire in the city. “It pulls me out a lot,” she says. “What I love about Nashville is that it’s kind of unpredictable to me, and it always felt that way. I never know what it will feel like at a certain time. It’s a quick restructuring, however the bones are there and the soul is there and it will always be there. “

Hiatt says the city keeps her busy, but it can stop and admire its beauty – not so much the glitz and glamor of Music City, but the “heartbeat of the city” and the creativity that emanates from it.

“I love Nashville because it keeps kicking my ass,” Hiatt says.

