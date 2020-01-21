Lillard scores 61 and blazers beat Warriors 129-124 in OT | National sport

advertisement

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Damian Lillard set a franchise record with 61 points, including the 11 best 3 points in his career. The short-handed Portland Trail Blazers overtook the likewise exhausted Golden State Warriors 129-124 during the night from Monday to Monday.

Lillard’s previous career high was 60 points against Brooklyn earlier this season. His 11 3-point was also a team record.

It was the seventh regular game in Lillard’s career with more than 50 points. He also had 10 rebounds for his 10th double double of the season.

Hassan Whiteside added 17 points and 21 rebounds for the blazers that did a two-game skid.

The blazers followed at 12 in the third quarter, but fought their way back in the fourth quarter. Lillards layup and free throw gave Portland a 110-109 lead of 2:26 minutes, but newcomer Eric Paschall scored to return the lead to Golden State in less than a minute.

Alec Burks added a couple of free throws for the Warriors to extend the lead, but Lillard scored a 3 by 14.9 seconds and the game went into extra time.

Willie Cauley-Stein’s Dunk brought the Warriors to 121-115 in extra time. Anfernee Simons hit a 3 to pull Portland closer to himself before Lillard’s 3 pointer failed less than a minute before the final whistle. Gary Trent Jr.’s layup gave Portland a lead of 34.6 seconds.

Burks’ 3-pointer briefly gave the Warriors back the lead, but Lillard and Whiteside each added a couple of free throws to seal them. The crowd got up and cheered when Lillard made the free throw that gave him the record.

Burks ended the season with 33 points and Paschall added 22 points and 13 rebounds.

Both teams were severely limited.

The Warriors, who were badly injured this season, had essentially eight players. Draymond Green fit, but coach Steve Kerr said before the game that Green was unlikely to play because he wasn’t feeling well.

Glenn Robinson III stayed away due to an ankle injury. Kerr said he hoped to have Kevon Looney (stomach ache) back later this week. The Warriors launched D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Burks, Cauley-Stein and Paschall for the second game in a row.

The blazers, which had only nine players, had to do without CJ McCollum for the second year in a row because they had sprained their left ankle. Simons started in his place.

Portland was also without Kent Bazemore and Anthony Tolliver, who are said to be trading along with draft picks to the Sacramento Kings for Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan. However, the deal has not yet been finalized, which means that the blazers, which were already disabled, were still used up.

Led by Lillard’s seven points and four assists, the blazers were 27-23 at the end of the opening quarter. The Warriors missed all eight of their 3-point attempts in the first, but Russell opened the second quarter with two consecutive 3 sets to Golden State 29-27 to take the lead. The 3-pointers started a 12-0 run, which gave the Warriors a 35:27 lead.

Golden State extended the lead to 44-33, but Portland closed the gap to 57-53. The blazers had problems with the range of three points in the first half and only made two out of 15 attempts.

Paschalls Dunk and Jumper gave Golden State a 77-65 lead in the middle of the third quarter. The Warriors took the lead with 92: 87 and were able to stay ahead until Lillard’s 3-pointer brought Portland 103: 102 by 6: 53 minutes.

The Warriors had a 109:95 win over Orlando Magic, which resulted in a 10-game losing streak and a 5-game losing streak at home.

Warriors: Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were in Pullman, Washington over the weekend when Washington State took off Thompson’s No. 1 shirt. Thompson’s return this season is uncertain as he rehabilitates from the ACL injury he sustained in the NBA final. Curry has a broken left hand, but there is speculation that he might return after the all-star break. Curry was at the game in Portland.

Trail blazers: The blazers have few players left and moved Moses Brown from the Texas Legends to Portland on Sunday. … It was the first of four home games for Portland. … Lillard is the second NBA player with several 50-point games this season and joins Houston star James Harden.

The Warriors host Utah on Wednesday.

The Trail Blazers host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

