Still strong! Lili Reinhart and Cole sprouse were seen together at an Oscar ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 9, amidst rumors.

The two panicked fans when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars 2020 party but didn’t walk across the carpet together. They started their night with a solo posing – and some outlets reported that they didn’t interact at all at the event.

However, the lovebirds were photographed together in the bash in the Center for Performing Arts in Wallis Annenberg.

In a photo published online by Vanity Fair, the 27-year-old Sprouse was seen holding on to his drink in one hand and carrying champagne in the other. He looked back at his girlfriend, who was holding her dress up when the two of them were spending time together at the Hollywood party.

A few days earlier, the 23-year-old Hustlers star sparked speculation that there would be problems between the two after “following” her boyfriend on Instagram earlier this month. Reinhart visited her Instagram stories on February 6 to clarify the situation.

In November, Reinhart shared a series of photos with her husband via Instagram showing her love-love romance for the first time since she separated four months ago. “The sequel,” she wrote next to the photos, one of which showed how she kissed Sprouse.

The Costars, who play Betty and Jughead in Riverdale, started dating in 2017 after meeting in the CW series in 2016. According to Us Weekly, they took a short break in July 2019 before meeting again in September.

Shortly after they reconnected, the former Disney Channel star went to Instagram to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday. “Lil @lilireinhart was born on a Friday the 13th, and haven’t I been so lucky since?” Zack & Cody Alaun’s Suite Life recorded a collage of four photos of the birthday boy on September 13th.

After her reconciliation, CoverGirl Sprouse’s newest face also called her “friend” when she talked to Coveteur about her couples’ costume plans for Halloween.

“I think I’m leaning towards a character for Halloween,” said Reinhart of the September 8 release. “I think I’m going to do it with my friend Cole. I don’t want to spoil it if it doesn’t happen, but it’s a TV duo.”

