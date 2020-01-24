advertisement

Lil Wayne has been relatively quiet since releasing a mixtape and the latest entry in its Tha Carter series in 2018, but fans will soon find a new product to look through. The New Orleans rapper will drop his funeral set next week via a video announcement and a song teaser.

Through his Twitter account, Weezy announced the funeral’s release date on January 31, along with the audio in which he sang Auto Tune on a lavish production and his usual lighter strike before saying, “Welcome to the funeral, closed barrel as always ”before it ends abruptly.

In an interview with New Orleans radio station Q93 last summer, Wayne said the funeral was over and Young Money president Mack Maine was just waiting to construct the end product for the masses.

There is a growing rollout campaign for Funeral as Wayne is expected to be on N.O.R.E. will appear. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, along with an appearance in Elliott Wilson’s auto test segment.

For fans who pre-order Funeral and want to purchase some of the merchandise related to the project, click here.

