Lil Nas X’s teams with Sam Elliott in New Doritos Super Bowl Ad

An upcoming Super Bowl commercial will play Lil Nas X in the lead role while forging an unlikely friendship with Sam Elliott, an actor who often casts in Western roles thanks to his mustache and thick, slow drawl. The only thing that could bring these two hugely different men together? Doritos of course. View a fragment of the above advertisement via Rolling Stone.

At the start of a teaser for the spot, Elliott sits in a dusty salon and recites the text of Nas X’s mega hit “Old Town Road” to the surrounding bartender and regular guests with the world-tired gravitas of a plain-tested cowboy. Soon a throbbing bass line starts rattling with the whiskey glasses sitting on the tables. As the scene disappears, a bag of Cool Ranch Doritos glides past the bar.

Fans can probably look forward to the full ad during the Super Bowl, which will take place on February 2, 2020. Although Nas X itself does not appear in the teaser, there are strong indications that an appearance from the land trap superstar is probably coming.

“Old Town Road” became a viral sensation at the beginning of 2019 on the TikTok app. The song caught controversy after Billboard removed it from the country map recital and cited a lack of adequate elements of the genre and a debate ensued about whether or not the decision was racially motivated. However, popularity with fans could not be denied, especially after a remixed version of “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus became a hit on the radio.

For the Super Bowl, Lil Nas X goes to the 2020 Grammy, where he is nominated for three prizes: Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video. A win at the January award ceremony would be the last in a series of awards for “Old Town Road”, which has also been recognized at the American Music Awards, Apple Music Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, CMA Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Teen Choice Awards trophies.

