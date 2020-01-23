Lil Nas X perform 'Old Town Road' with BTS + More

advertisement

The 2020 Grammy Awards contain a packed performance of the biggest viral hit of 2019, “Old Town Road”. Lil Nas X will collaborate once in your life with previous collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, and K-pop megastars BTS.

As per a press release from the Recording Academy, the performances of Lil Nas X and the company “Old Town Road” will be dubbed as “Old Town Road All-Stars” and some surprising guests will also be present. Cyrus was Lil Nas X’s partner on the first remix of “Old Town Road”, after the song went viral and was mapped early in 2019. Diplo jumped on another remix in the spring, while Ramsey and rapper Young Thug can be seen on a version released in July. In July, Lil Nas X and BTS member RM released a remix of “Old Town Road” called “Seoul Town Road”, a nod to the South Korean city where the boy band was formed in 2013.

At the Grammy Awards 2020, “Old Town Road” earned three nominations, for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video. The album on which it appears, 7, is available for Album of the Year, and Lil Nas X itself has been nominated for Best New Artist. Another Lil Nas X number, “Panini”, is in the race for Best Rap / Sung Performance.

In addition to Lil Nas X and his collaborators, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani sing their duet “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile also perform together. Bonnie Raitt will also honor John Prine during the broadcast, while I perform with Yola and Yola during the Premiere Ceremony. The Emerana Act of the Year the War and Treaty of the Americana Music Association 2019 is now part of a performance of ‘I Sing the Body Electric’ by Fame with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on January 26. The broadcast ceremony starts at 20:00 ET on CBS; the premiere ceremony prior to the broadcast can be streamed online earlier in the evening.

