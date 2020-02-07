Advertisement

Lil Nas X took the music world by storm last year with his surprising country hit “Old Town Road”, and today the new school artist connects to a hip-hop OG from which his name could be derived.

For her collaborative visuals on “Rodeo,” Lil Nas X appears to play a role in Marvel’s upcoming blade restart as he becomes a blood-sucking creature of the night. Big Homie Nas, however, is similar to the “Day Walker” with an elegant black leather outfit without a sword.

DaBaby speaks of the breakout stars of 2019 and continues its rise in the rap game itself. With his latest NSFW video for “Shut Up” he throws a collage of concert material behind the scenes, clips and strip club films. He lived this enlightened life.

Check out the rest of today’s releases, including works by 2 Chainz with Future, A $ AP Twelvyy, and more.

LIL NAS X FT. NAS – “RODEO”

DABABY – “SHUT UP”

2 CHAINZ FT. FUTURE – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

A $ AP TWELVYY – “KRATEZ”

ERROR – “DON’T BELIEVE IN ME”

ETO – “THE POT”

LIL WOOKIE & GUAP TARANTINO – “TWO NIGHTS”

LIL BURRY & DJ KHALED – “IMPORTANT”

Daily visuals

