In October 2019, Lil Nas X, along with employees like Cardi B, faced a copyright infringement lawsuit for his song “Rodeo” from 2019. The lawsuits brought on by producers Don Lee and Glen Keith alleged that his song bears some resemblance to their 2017 work “GwenXdonlee4-142”, which was later included in the song “Broad Day” by PuertoReefa and Sakrite Duexe. In a new legal document (filed February 4 before a federal court in New York), Lil Nas X dismissed the claim and filed for dismissal, as The Blast reports and Pitchfork can confirm through court documents.

In his legal response, Lil Nas X argues: “The work ‘Rodeo’ was created independently of and without knowledge of the allegedly infringed work.” The explanation continues: “Without allowing the use of copyrighted material that is allegedly owned by the plaintiffs, that Behavior about which they complain has been implicitly and / or expressly approved. “The collaborators of“ Rodeo ”still have to answer. Pitchfork has asked representatives for further comments.

The first lawsuit argued that “Broad Day” was “performed, published, and widely distributed, including in and around the Atlanta hip-hop scene.” Among the similarities between “Broad Day” and “Rodeo” include a 4-phrase that outlines the chord progression E, F, G, F, E. The songs are also said to use similar instruments, drum beats and more.

In the period since the trial, Lil Nas played X at the Grammys “Rodeo” and released the music video for a new version of the track with Nas.