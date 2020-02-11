While most of us take a simple look from rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X seems to have eyes for TDE princess SZA.

Yes, we all know LNX bats for the other team, but that doesn’t mean that he can’t assess what a woman like SZA brings to the table. In a recently published Twitter post, the artist “Old Town Road” expressed his love for TDE’s First Lady (who made a breathtaking impression of the Vanity Fair Oscars after the party) and even gave her the title “Queen” while he added them i would clean for them. cook for you and all i do is for you. and if she cheats? it’s up to me! “

Word?! Like that ?! Can’t you be mad at his observation, but take the blame for a woman’s fraudulent heart? That is OD.

call myself old-fashioned, but I was brought up to serve my queen. clean for them. cook for you and all i do is for you. and if she cheats? it’s up to me! She caught me slipping and I’ll apologize and do better. https://t.co/8YqihEqSlP

– no (@LilNasX) February 10, 2020

Of course, the Twitterverse had opinions, and while some were (of course) negative, most were not only positive, but damn funny.

Take a look at some of the answers below and let us know your thoughts on Lil Nas X, who confesses his love for SZA, in the comments section.

pic.twitter.com/WpBGMwSY2e

– CoffeeMaestro (@coffeemaestro_) February 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/jCP0efnDbL

– * ° • .˜ ”Ny” ˜. • ° * (@lilnasxtra) February 10, 2020

sza nation get up pic.twitter.com/hgP9eZ7DQy

– 𝕤𝕝𝕠𝕒𝕟𝕖 (@vrawge) February 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/wG158JXkoi

– jah (@margiixx) February 10, 2020

But don’t you like pic.twitter.com/Sy8ef5Kmbh?

– Soul Eater (@tae_djaire) February 10, 2020