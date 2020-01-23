Lil Nas X and his friends bring Old Town Road to the Grammys

advertisement

Anyone who has covered or mashed the “Old Town Road” in 2019 has the chance to be on stage with Lil Nas X at the Grammy Awards 2020 on Sunday (January 26). The Grammy-nominated country and hip-hop star will perform his song with Billy Ray Cyrus, Diplo and others.

Mason Ramsey and BTS are two other promised guests, but news from the Grammys promises that more surprise guests will appear.

Keith Urban also reported on “Old Town Road” in 2019, but the song was omnipresent last year. Hundreds, if not thousands, of covers can be found on YouTube, many of which have been viewed more than a million, five million or even 10 million times. The official music video has more than 420 million views so far.

Speaking to Taste of Country in August, Cyrus revealed secret lyrics to a song that he participated in early on when Lil Nas X became famous:

The song has a somewhat complicated origin. Lil Nas X bought a beat online for $ 30, but it was eventually stolen from a nine-inch-nails song, making Trent Reznor an official co-author of the song. Cyrus wrote his lines with Jozzy for a remix, but before that Jake Owen was brought to work together. The end result is a record-breaking song # 1 for Lil Nas X (real name Montero Hill) and a serious love at the Grammys.

Lil Nas X and Cyrus are happy about the record of the year and the best performance of the pop duo / group. The song is also nominated for the best music video, while Nas is nominated separately for the album of the year, the best new artist, and the best rap / sung performance.

The 2020 Grammys will air on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. Blake Shelton and Tanya Tucker are two other country performers.

