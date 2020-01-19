Lil 'Jon runs a half-time show at 49ers against Packers and fans have thoughts

advertisement

The NFL playoffs and their conference championship round are not at the Super Bowl level, but they are a spectacle. As a result, there is a lot of fanfare outside the game for the event. The San Francisco 49ers hosted the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, showing a half-time performance under the title of Lil ‘Jon, who celebrated his 48th birthday on January 17th.

The Atlanta-based rapper has previously worked with the NFL, including a half-time performance for the Detroit Lions and filming locations for the league in various roles. The 49ers announced that he will be in their upcoming game on Friday.

As with many half-time events, viewers shared many different opinions about the musical act.

Lil Jon at Levi was the most hype halftime show ever

– matthew ashlock (@themattashlock) January 20, 2020

“I always felt that half-time concerts were strange, and this half-time performance by Lil Jon really fits this bill,” wrote one user on Twitter.

The majority of the stadium visitors seemed to agree to the show, according to a report, “This stadium is right at the top and Lil Jon is at the half-time show … that’s amazing.”

“Lil Jon just shredded it at half-time,” read another tweet.

During his performance, Lil Jon took a second to get the fans going and told the crowd that we should all go to Miami. “This is an indication that the Super Bowl LIV is taking place in the city of South Florida.

However, some were upset that FOX did not broadcast the performance to viewers at home.

Okay, can we at least see Lil Jon’s mid-term performance FOX?

– ☼ ☼pebbles✨☼ (@Helloo_Birdiee) January 20, 2020

Before the game, Lil Jon posted a video on Twitter that means good luck to the hometown squad.

“What’s up, your boy, Lil ‘Jon, lives at Levi Stadium, it goes down today. Go Niners. Yes!”

Before his appearance, the audience was already in a good mood when the 49ers led the locker room 27-0. Before the game started, the 49ers had another setback when the band “I’ll Love You”, Boyz II Men, participated in the singing of the national anthem.

“Wow !! You let Boy II Men and Lil Jon play today’s game? Either the new millennials are just TRASH or already booked, or the old rappers were a cheap deal,” one user asked.

