Light rain makes the streets wet for morning commuting

SAN DIEGO – Light rain fell on San Diego County on Tuesday morning, but is expected to stop around noon as a weak storm system spreads further east.

The rain caused wet roads on the morning commuting. You can check the conditions before setting out on the FOX 5 traffic map.

National Weather Service meteorologist Miguel Miller predicts that overnight precipitation from the low-pressure system will not exceed one-tenth of an inch.

The NWS estimated the probability of measurable precipitation at 50% near the coast, 50% in the western valleys, 40% in the mountains and 20% in the deserts.

Most showers would likely end at sunrise, but it could rain lightly in the mountains until noon, Miller said.

The weather conditions will be warmer on Tuesday afternoon and the wind will be weak. The gusts in the mountains are expected to top at 30 mph, he said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 61 degrees near the coast and inland, 61 degrees in the western valleys, 57 degrees near the foothills, 53 degrees in the mountains, and 71 degrees in the deserts.

According to Miller, temperatures should warm up to Friday and cool slightly on Sunday and Monday.

