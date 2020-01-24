Light rain hits parts of the UAE, the weather is getting cooler - News

advertisement

The temperature will fall throughout the country.



Light rain hit parts of the country on Friday morning with weather forecasters predicting more showers for the coming days in the UAE.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light rain has been reported in the areas of Al Ain’s Bu Samar, Al Saad and Remah.

????? ????? ??? ????? ?????? (?????)

Light rain over Bu Samar and Al Saad (Al Ain) # ????? # ????? _ ????? # ??????? # ????? _ ????? # ?????? _ ?????? _ ??????? # Rain #Cloud_Seeding #NCM

– ?????? ?????? ??????? (@NCMS_media) January 24, 2020

Clouds hung over most parts of the country on Thursday and Friday mornings. The NCM has predicted wind speeds of up to 45 km / h that can blow up dust and sand, which means that visibility is sometimes poor. The seas will be rough during this period.

The following is a detailed weather forecast issued by the NCM for the coming days:

