Liga Gimmel Tel Aviv: Inter-Aliyah rallies start into the second half of the season - sport

Inter Aliyah got off to a strong start in the second half of the season, beating Hapoel Tzafririm Holon, the fourth-placed team in the Gimmel Tel Aviv league, 5-2, although there was a deficit in the second half of the season.

Inter played well against the former first division side on their home field in Jaffa, but had to admit defeat in the middle of the first half after a good holon had dropped to the right.

Inter-Boss Eli Mashan made two changes during the break and the effects were immediately noticeable. In just 10 minutes, thanks to almost identical headers from Roey Sartov and Sam Sank, Inter had both equalized and taken the lead.

Now before the game, the All-Olim players showed no signs of slowing down, and their Blitzkrieg attacks ended with two more goals from Oded Puzis and Evyatar Erez. The game ended when both teams scored a penalty in the closing stages and Erez scored his second goal.

Inters IF’s squad had a disappointing result in the IFLI Cup group stage, and Etz Netanya won 2-0. Ran Sarusi didn’t change from the penalty spot and the two teams went half-goalless.

In the second half, Inter continued to deny the formidable goalkeeper from Netanya, and the team was punished accordingly when the opponents scored two unanswered goals.

