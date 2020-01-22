Lifetime award for Chandrasekar - The Hindu

advertisement

Triple National table tennis champion V. Chandrasekar was honored Tuesday with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Rotary Club of Madras T. Nagar in the Taj Connemara.

Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj, the main guest, presented the prize.

Golfer Amit Luthra was congratulated with the Vocational Excellence award.

In his acceptance speech, Luthra recalled how one of his caddies, which he used to pay £ 5 per training hour, became a successful golfer and started earning about £ 1 crore a year. Chandrasekar referred to this anecdote in his acceptance speech and said, “I was stunned when I listened to the song!” To have the public in splits.

“Even today, a table tennis ball only costs around £ 60, and in my days it only cost £ 4,” he added.

He said that table tennis has grown in the country with the National League Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) and the participation of top players such as Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan, Amalraj and Manika Batra.

