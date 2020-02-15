James Jones, General Manager of Suns (Matt Layman / Arizona Sports)

During Doug & Wolf’s Newsmakers Week, we wanted to get to know those responsible for the local sports landscape in Arizona a little better.

We selected four unusual questions to get a feel for their tasks and leadership styles.

1. If you hire or hire someone and you have a day to sell them out of work in Arizona, where do you take them and what do you show them?

2. If you had the time to finish your job to learn a skill that would make you better at your job or otherwise, what would it be?

3. What is the last book you read? What is it about and why did you read it?

4. What was the most difficult decision you had to make in your career? Is there anything you regret

Here is part II of our four-part series, in which our valley sports managers explained a skill that they would like to learn.

James Jones, general manager of Suns

“I would probably be more familiar with social media. I’m not really a social media type. If you understand the new generation of players, they spend most of their time and live there. I would use the power of it a little bit better, to pass on my messages to them.

(So ​​he’s not on Fortnite?) “Fornite, I can’t – I’m still Nintendo 64 and Sega. I played 64, but I was always a Sega type, Sonic the Hedgehog.”

Torey Lovullo, manager of Diamondbacks

“One hundred percent speak Spanish fluently. There are so many incredible players from South America – I think there are several countries where you can find them. I would like to be able to communicate directly with you instead of putting together a few sentences and keywords or having an interpreter. There are some obstacles that make teaching a little more difficult. We can do it, we can work on it, but I think it would give me a complete advantage if I could reach them one on one. “

The former owner of Suns and Diamondbacks, Jerry Colangelo

“If I think back all my life even though I’ve attended many business courses, I would probably have gone a step further with a law degree.” I became something of a practicing lawyer without a pedigree, without the piece of paper to support it, but only by studying in the trenches. “

ASU sports director and VP for university sports Ray Anderson

“I think the best skill anyone can have to deal with life is a good listening skill. So I would take the chance to maybe go to a university where there is a famous lecturer and I would just sit in his classroom with my mouth closed and just listen. “

Cardinals GM Steve Keim

“Everything that’s practical because I can’t even put a nail on the wall. When it comes to hanging pictures, whatever it is to fix things, I’m the worst. My father was a guy who was great could handle his hands. He could complete the house, change the oil in the car and I can’t even stick a nail in the wall. “

ASU chief football coach Herm Edwards

“A skill … I mean, you can always be a better communicator. In life and only at work, how you communicate, how you collect information, we are all information collectors. I think we actually learned everything we learned from someone else. “

Ahron Cohen, President and CEO of Coyotes

“With the speed at which technology advances and these different communication platforms, whether through social media or digital channels, I would spend a lot of time understanding exactly what the younger generation – the Gen Z and millennials – think. (That) would be a very important skill. “

Derrick Hall, President and CEO of Diamondbacks

“I think Spanish will probably be fine-tuned. It is something that I have said forever that I want to do and wish I had. I learned Spanish when I was in high school and I studied a bit in college and I was pretty good. I have lost so much. Now I can use little things with the players. With our market, demographics and most of our fan base now bilingual, I think it’s important to communicate better with the players. And they are great. They learned English, they learn English as a young player, but it would be more beneficial for me to learn their mother tongue. “

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen (via email)

“I would like to learn Spanish because it would be so valuable to communicate with so many of our players and coaches in their native language.”

ASU President Michael Crow

“My job requires a lot of skills and I am always looking for new skills. I think that probably the best skill for me would be to understand how to better connect disciplines that cannot be linked, so how to build one Language that connects philosophy with astronomy, astronomy with chemistry, chemistry with management, management with economy? “

Cardinal Chairman and President Michael Bidwill

“Learn a second language, especially Spanish.”

Mike Nealy, managing director of Fiesta Bowl

“I think that constant learning ability is always leadership competence. How do you feel about the younger employees and different generations, how do you motivate different generations differently? You cannot go with what has always worked in the past. “

