A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that life expectancy at birth has increased for the first time in four years. Life expectancy has been on the upswing for decades, increasing by a few months each year. But from 2014 to 2017, it actually declined as deaths from overdoses and suicides increased.

Although suicides remained high, the decline in overdose and cancer deaths in 2018 led to a general improvement.

Although the news is definitely good, life expectancy at birth is not a number that I usually look at. However, many social security critics often use this statistic to show how much the number of beneficiaries has increased since the program started in 1940. In 1940 life expectancy at birth was 61.4 years for men and 65.7 years for women and the age for full retirement benefits were 65.

These statistics suggest that people in one life would pay contributions but never collect benefits.

Life expectancy for men and women has risen to 76.7 and 81.4 today. As a result, the period in which benefits have to be paid has increased by around 16 years for men and women.

However, this characterization is extremely misleading. The low life expectancy at birth in the early decades of the 20th century was mainly due to high child mortality. And someone who died as a child would never pay into social security or receive benefits from it. The more relevant question is the likelihood of turning 65 before reaching adulthood. And even in 1940, 54% of men and 61% of women could expect to be 65 when they turned 21. In fact, in 1940 the population aged 65 and over consisted of about 9 million people. Today almost all adults live at 65.

The more relevant issue for social security is the life expectancy of 65-year-olds, ie the period over which the average person can expect benefits. As the following figure shows, life expectancy at 65 rose from 11.9 years for men and 13.4 years for women in 1940 to 18.2 and 20.7 years – a gain of around seven years.

The rise in life expectancy at the age of 65 is one reason why costs will continue to rise in the future if the ratio of beneficiaries to employees stabilizes.

The main message here, however, is that life expectancy at birth is rarely, if ever, a useful concept in discussions about social security.

