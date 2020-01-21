advertisement

The late DJ Screw contributed to the permanent formation of wrinkles in the hip-hop ecosystem by creating the “chopped and screwed” style. A new series is now planned that represents the life and legacy of the legend of Houston, Texas and will soon make its debut.

As reported by VIBE, DJ Screw, born Robert Earl Davis, Jr., rose to the streets of Houston after introducing the slowed down remix style and also hundreds of the official Screwtape Mixtape series in the 1990s.

Filmmaker Isaac “Chill” Yowman is the brain behind All Screwed Up, the name of the series that focused on Screw’s life. The series stars are Rosha Washington, Paigion Walker, Kyle Mosely, Marqus Clae, Phill Wade, Dean Will, Omete Anassi, Diamond Lyons, LaShae Boone and Rodrick Randall.

More from the YouTube description of All Screwed Ups Trailer:

All Screwed Up is a captivating new series centered on the legendary DJ Screw, born Robert Earl Davis Jr. Screw was not only a pioneering DJ, he also invented an unmistakable style that has spanned more than two decades of pop culture.

His slow chopped & screwed technique has been featured in the Oscar and Golden Globe films and on dozens of multi-platinum billboard top songs.

In 2000 DJ Screw is said to have died of an overdose of codeine at the age of 29. After his death, the largest regional, hacked and screwed sound penetrated other city scenes and gave external observers a first-hand look at the Houston subgenre.

Although it is not known when or where All Screwed Up will reach a streaming service or related media, a trailer for the series can be viewed below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6pOx-OmBPXI [/ embed]

Photo: Getty

