Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman said on Saturday “the Netanyahu era has ended”. The right bloc, which has committed to support the Israeli Prime Minister, is now preparing for “what happens after he leaves”.

Benjamin Netanyahu “is rejected” and “will one day realize that it is time” to end his political career, Lieberman told a town hall meeting in downtown Shoham as the Israelis prepare for the third round in less than a year 2nd March.

After the last two rounds of election, Netanyahu’s Likud party and Benny Gantz ‘Kahol Lavan failed to achieve a majority and form a government. Lieberman, a former ally of Netanyahu, refuses to support him. Negotiations for a unified government have also failed.

Prominent right-wing politicians Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked of Yamina “dream of getting rid of Netanyahu and forming a government without him,” said Lieberman.

Related articles

Joint list chairman Ayman Odeh spoke at an event in Be’er Sheva, signaling the continued willingness of the Arab majority to participate in government talks. Odeh said he did not know whether Gantz and Netanyahu would form a unified government after the March vote, but in any other case “there is no doubt that it will be impossible to form a government without the common list.”

Lieberman also reiterated that he did not refuse to join a government with the newly formed Labor-Gesher-Meretz left slate. “There is no Meretz anymore,” Lieberman said of the party, which the three considered the most progressive. “Meretz is now part of the Labor-Gesher-Meretz block. If there is no Meretz anymore, it will be much easier.”

Latest news and analysis in your inbox

Thanks for signing up.

We have other newsletters that you find interesting.

Click here

Oops. Something went wrong.

Please try again later.

try again

Thank you very much,

The email address you provided is already registered.

Conclude

Gesher is led by Israeli former Beiteinu legislator Orli Levi-Abekasis, who left Lieberman’s party in May 2016 to protest coalition talks with Netanyahu.

Kahol Lavan is now working to find a way to form a coalition after March 2nd without supporting the shared list, hoping to meet the conditions Lieberman has set for future coalition talks. A party source assessed that if Kahol Lavan had more Knesset seats than Likud, some right-wing parties would join a government led by Gantz.