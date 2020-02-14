Israel Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman said on Friday that his party would not join a government coalition with the Joint List, an alliance of four Arab majority parties, but added this with the left-wing Meretz.

In a press release, Lieberman said that his party “will not work directly or indirectly with terrorists, including the Arab Joint List.”

Lieberman added that Israel Beiteinu “has no problem being part of the same coalition as the joint Labor-Gesher-Meretz table, of which Meretz is a small part.”

In January, Labor leader Amir Peretz, who had already joined forces with Orli Levi-Abekasis’ Gesher party, and left-wing Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz officially announced that their parties would merge before the Israeli elections on March 2 and would run on a joint ticket.

“In the past, Yisrael Beiteinu was part of a government coalition with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Labor leader Amir Peretz, while Gesher chief Orli Levi-Abekasis was a member of Yisrael Beiteinu,” the statement said.

“And for those who have forgotten, some of the Likud ministers were members of the Kadima Party, some of whom, including Netanyahu, voted to withdraw from the Gaza Strip in 2005,” Lieberman said in his statement.

Israel Beiteinu’s leader added: “Less than a year ago, Netanyahu asked Labor leader Avi Gabbay to join his government.”

Benny Gantz ‘Kahol Lavan is currently trying to design several scenarios that would allow him to form a coalition without the support of the Common List. “We will form a minority government after recruiting a majority of the Zionist supporters who will prevent Netanyahu from forming a government,” said a Kahol Lavan legislator.

“If Lieberman joined us, we would have more Knesset seats than the right block, and we would not need the support of the Common List,” he added.

Another source from Kahol Lavan assessed that if Kahol Lavan received a significantly larger number of seats than Likud, the right block would shrink, with some right-wing parties joining forces with Gantz.

Still, Gantz has implied that his party can work with the Common List.