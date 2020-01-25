Lieberman: Netanyahu travels to Washington to flee debate on immunity - Israel News

advertisement

Israel Beiteinu’s chairman, Avigdor Lieberman, criticized Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was not leaving for the United States, and so left out a discussion by the Knesset about his request for immunity in the three corruption cases against him.

Netanyahu will not be able to participate in the discussion scheduled for Tuesday because he is scheduled to fly to Washington on Sunday afternoon and return to Israel by Wednesday. On Thursday, President Donald Trump invited Netanyahu and his key political rival and Kahol Lavan leader Benny Gantz to the White House to discuss the unveiling of his Middle East peace plan next week.

Vice President Mike Pence said that both Netanyahu and Gantz accepted the invitation and suggested to Netanyahu that Gantz also travel to Washington. Kahol Lavan did not officially confirm Gantz’s participation and found Pence’s statement to be publicly humiliating.

Later on Thursday, Trump said his government would publish the long-awaited Middle East peace plan before Netanyahu came to Washington on January 28.

On Friday, Gantz said he was debating whether to accept Trump’s invitation before the plan.

Israeli officials said the plan would ensure the application of Israeli sovereignty to all existing Jewish settlements in the West Bank, in addition to annexing the Jordan Valley, which would become Israel’s eastern border.

At a public event in the city of Ra’anana, Lieberman said: “I heard that the prime minister intended to flee to Washington on Sunday – he is fleeing to the United States without fulfilling his obligations.”

Israel Beiteinu, who, according to recent polls, could re-king and decide which political bloc would ensure the support of enough legislators to become prime minister after the March 2 elections, added: One and a half kilometers from the Knesset he [Netanyahu] preferred 9,500 kilometers to Washington. ”

Lieberman beat up the prime minister and said: “It is clear that Netanyahu has worked very hard to escape [the immunity discussions] and it is best if he kissed his immunity goodbye before bringing peace to the Middle East. ”

Lieberman doubled his harsh criticism of Netanyahu and said: “There was an obligation to apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley and, as always, the Prime Minister had no intention of doing so.

Regarding Netanyahu’s previous pre-election promises to annex the Jordan Valley, Lieberman said: “It is clear that there is a vehement majority in the Knesset to gain sovereignty over the Jordan Valley, and Israel Beiteinu has a bill to annex [this Area], which can be approved in three readings on Tuesday. ”

Lieberman added that “the bill can be approved with or without Kahol Lavan, which reminds me of the weather – sometimes it rains, sometimes it is dry, sometimes they favor [annex] the Jordan Valley, sometimes they oppose it.

In addition, Lieberman said, “If [Kahol Lavans] three generals are ready to work with those who supported Islamic Jihad in the final round of violence between Israel and Gaza, they are not worth leading the country.”

On Tuesday, Gantz announced that he would work to advance Israel’s annexation of the Jordan Valley after the March 2 elections.

In the past, Gantz refused to publish the plan during an election campaign, saying that such a move was a gift to Netanyahu and a “direct intervention”.

Lieberman touched the release of Trump’s highly anticipated Middle East plan and said, “This is not a good time to avoid a practical discussion of the parts of the plan that I haven’t seen before. This way, every word is important and should be addressed practically.

In the meantime, Kahol Lavan argued that the White House would help Netanyahu by trying to postpone discussions about his request for immunity.

“When Knesset spokesman Yuli Edelstein announced that the Knesset would begin discussions about granting Netanyahu immunity on Tuesday, we thought he did so while knowing that Netanyahu and Gantz would be invited to Washington,” said Kahol Lavan in a statement.

Kahol Lavan added that they had no intention of postponing the discussion next week.

Amir Peretz, chairman of Labor Gesher, also criticized the timing of the plan’s release, saying that “the question of whether to travel [to Washington] or not is secondary, and what is really important is the plan itself is.

“If it looks like a duck, looks like a duck, and sounds like a duck – it’s a duck. A political plan that is presented a few weeks before the election is not serious,” said Peretz.

