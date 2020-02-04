Advertisement

Lido Pimienta: April 25th at the Cecil Community Center

After Lido Pimienta won the Polaris Prize for her La Papessa debut in 2016, she finally has a release date for her long-awaited follow-up, Miss Colombia: April 17th. The album is produced jointly by Pimienta and Matt Smith and recorded in Toronto and San Basilio de Palenque in Colombia.

Pimienta has a hometown release show presented by Venus Fest. Listen to their new single Eso Que Tu Haces and trust us, it will be a good one.

Advertisement

Doors at 7 p.m., of all ages. $ 25, adv $ 20. TM

Kaytranada: June 4th at REBEL

Another Polaris winner, Kaytranada, who toured a second time, released Bubba late last year and didn’t disappoint – our reviewer gave him an NNNN review. The groovy bounce of the Montreal producer brings him to ever larger venues. Expect this to be big and sweaty.

Doors 7 p.m. $ TBA. On sale February 7th TM

More announced concerts in Toronto

Order Of Dboy Scouts, Blue, Prettyboy at Monarch Tavern Doors 8:30 p.m. $ 10. February 15th EB

PAX, Danika Vandersteen, hobby at Monarch Tavern Doors 9 a.m. $ 8.50. 6th March. EB

James Blonde, Courage My Love at The garrison Doors 7 p.m. $ 15, adv $ 10 March 11th. EB

Midnight at The garrison Doors 8 p.m. $ 25. March, 20th. TW

Dave Schoonderbeek with By Divine Right, Die Farnspitzen, Flowers Of Hell bei Monarch Tavern Doors 9 a.m. $ 9.50. March 21st. EB

Jessica Moss, 13 million year old ghost The baby G Doors 8 p.m. $ 15 April 1st. SC

Black Belt Eagle Scout at Monarch Tavern Doors 8 p.m. On sale February 7th. $ 17.50. April 8th EB, RT, SS

Melkbelly at The baby G Doors 8 p.m. $ 12. April 22. SC

Juanes at Meridian Hall Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 7th. $ 45- $ 125. April 24th TM

Tinashe at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 7th $ 25- $ 40th April 29th TM

The radio department at Mod Club Doors 8 p.m. On sale February 7th $ 20. 1st of May. EB, RT, SS

Austra at Longboat Hall Doors 7 p.m. $ 25. 5th of May. EB, RT, SS

Helped Waif The baby G Doors 7 p.m. $ 18.50. 8th of May EB, RT, SS

Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste, Meshiaak at Phoenix concert theater 7pm $ 42.50- $ 160. May 11th EB

Jann Arden on Roy Thomson Hall 8 p.m. On sale February 7th. $ 59.50- $ 150. May 15th. TM

Molchat Doma, Chrystabell at The garrison Doors 8 p.m. $ 15 May 18 SC

Action Bronson at Danforth Music Hall Doors 7 p.m. On sale February 7th. $ 39.50. May 18 TM

The head and the heart, Margo Price at Echo Beach Doors 7pm, all ages. On sale February 7th. $ 49.50- $ 65. May 23rd TM

Still woozy on Danforth Music Hall Doors 7 p.m. On sale February 7th. $ 25- $ 28.50. May 26. EB, RT, SS

Kaytranada at the rebel 8 p.m. On sale February 7th. $ TBA. June 4th TM

Dashboard confessional at Danforth Music Hall Second show added. Doors at 7 p.m., of all ages. On sale February 7th. $ TBA. June 5th to 6th. TM

Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, An unforgettable day, Underoath, Code Orange at Budweiser stage Doors 4 p.m. On sale February 7th. $ 25- $ 129.50. 6th of June TM

Boots and hearts: Eric Church, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, JoN Pardi, Alessia Cara and others at Burl’s Creek (Oro-Medonte) Weekend tickets from $ 270, VIP from $ 600. 6.-9th August. –bootsandhearts.com

Goo Goo Dolls, Lebenshaus, Forest Blakk bei Budweiser stage Doors 5:30 am, all ages. On sale February 7th. $ 29.50- $ 129.50. August 10th TM

5 seconds of summer, the band Camino at Budweiser stage Doors 6pm, all ages. On sale February 7th. $ TBA. August 23 TM

Bruce Cockburn at Exhibition location Bandshell Park 50th anniversary shows tour. Details TBA. September 4th

Grim Reaper, skull fist at The garrison Doors 7 p.m. $ 23.75. October 14th EB, RT

Ticket outlets:

EB eventbrite.ca

RT rotate.com

SS soundscapesmusic.ca

SC showclix.com

TM ticketmaster.de

TS ticketscene.de

TW ticketweb.de

UV universe.com

You can find a complete concert list here.

@nowtoronto

Advertisement