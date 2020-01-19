Libya's conflict is increasingly resembling Syria, says Middle East News official

advertisement

Libyan conflict is increasingly like Syria, a State Department official said on Saturday before a summit in Berlin to discuss ways to end the war over the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

“I think it is so complex and the heels are buried so far that I would have moderate expectations on the subject,” the official told reporters who were with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo when asked about the success of the summit.

At an international peace summit in Libya, countries had problems pulling eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar back into diplomacy on Sunday, days after he gave up talks and his allies stopped more than half of Libya’s oil production.

Haftar, whose forces are pushing to the capital Tripoli with the support of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Russian mercenaries, and African troops, should attend the one-day summit, despite breaking off talks last week.

Turkey has brought troops to Tripoli to help an internationally recognized government withstand Haftar’s attack. Up to 2,000 Turkish-backed fighters from the Syrian civil war have also joined the battle, a US official said on Saturday.

Haftar left a Turkish-Russian summit a week ago and escalated the conflict on Friday when allies with him closed eastern oil ports and cut oil production by 800,000 barrels a day. Tripoli could be hard hit because oil revenues flow through the capital.

“We call on all parties concerned to step up their efforts to end hostilities, de-escalate and end the ceasefire,” said a draft communication to be discussed at the Reuters-reviewed summit.

But while the focus is on creating a ceasefire so that talks can resume, the diplomats fear that both sides may take a break in the fight to restore only their front lines.

“Both sides and their supporters are unwilling to lay down arms,” ​​said a western diplomat.

Libya has had no stable central power since the fall of dictator Muammar Gaddafi by NATO-backed rebels in 2011. For more than five years, Libya has had two rival governments in the east and west, the streets of which are controlled by armed groups.

Haftar, the most powerful figure in the east, has received support from a number of foreign allies to attack Tripoli in the west. Turkish support from the Tripoli government has turned the conflict into a proxy war. More than 140,000 people were displaced while fighting for the capital.

The draft communication urges all parties to recognize the Libyan state-owned oil company NOC as the only entity authorized to sell Libyan crude oil, and urges them to refrain from hostilities against oil production facilities.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the European and Arab leaders will also attend the summit. The summit host, Angela Merkel, opened her meetings with talks with Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso, who heads an African Union committee for Libya.

The heads of state and government will not try to reach an agreement on the sharing of power between Haftar and the internationally recognized Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

In a column published by Politico on Saturday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called on Europe to support Turkey’s work in Libya and to provide military support to the Serraj government.

Erdogan told reporters before his departure that militants like the Islamic State are exploiting Libya, adding that dialogue is the only way out of the crisis.

