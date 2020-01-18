Libya's armed forces in the east are trying to stop oil exports, increasing tensions before the peace summit - Africa, Asia and Australia

advertisement

An attempt by the Libyan armed forces in the east to cut oil exports from their territory threatens to cut back much of the country’s oil production, the national company said on Saturday, escalating tensions before an international peace summit to end the civil war.

Powerful tribal groups, the Gen. Loyal to Khalifa Hifter and whose armed forces control Eastern Libya and much of the south, Friday seized several major export terminals along the east coast and southern oil fields to challenge the rival UN-backed government in Tripoli, which gathers revenue from oil production.

The critical oil industry is dominated by the National Oil Corporation, which said that suspending exports would prevent the company from fulfilling contracts with international oil companies.

She warned that closing East Port terminals under Hifter’s control would cut oil production by 800,000 barrels a day, and estimated that the country would lose $ 55 million in revenue a day.

Hifter’s self-proclaimed Libyan Arab Armed Forces and oil field guards have instructed five subsidiaries of the national oil company to stop exporting key oil fields and port terminals.

In a press conference, the LAAF described efforts to paralyze oil production as “a big step for the Libyan population”.

“It is the Libyan people who are closing oil ports and fields and preventing oil exports,” spokesman Ahmed al-Mosmari said. It sent a “message of rejection” to militias that Tripoli defended Heber’s forces against a months-long siege.

The UN mission in Libya expressed “deep concern” about efforts to disrupt oil production and warned of “devastating consequences”. In her statement, she urged the Libyans to exercise “maximum restraint” while international negotiations seek a solution to the crisis.

The National Oil Corporation condemned the unrest and described oil as the “lifeblood of the Libyan economy” and the country’s only source of income.

“Oil facilities belong to the Libyan people and should not be used as a card for political negotiations,” said the company’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla.

Tribal groups protested at the facilities, claiming that the Tripoli-based government that controls the Libyan central bank used oil revenue to pay Syrian and Turkish mercenaries. They demanded that the Arab countries take a “strong and clear position” to support the Eastern government of Hifter and against “terrorist” militias.

The National Oil Corporation has asked the bank for more transparency over the years, but has not commented on the allegations of corruption.

In its campaign against the Hifter Armed Forces, backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, the contested US government has turned to Turkey to obtain troops and weapons.

Turkey’s increasing involvement in the oil-rich country, including through maritime and military agreements with the Tripoli government, has shaken the eastern Mediterranean countries, which see Turkey as a threat to their gas and drilling rights in the region.

The warring parties and their various international supporters will meet in Berlin on Sunday. The aim of the summit is to find a political solution to the conflict and not to further intensify foreign interference in the country.

