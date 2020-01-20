Liberty County's mother, Debra Henson, reflects one year after the death of her husband, daughter and grandchild in a car accident

advertisement

TARKINGTON PRAIRIE, Texas (KTRK) – Liberty County-based Debra Henson said she had good days and not so good days.

“There were mornings when I could stay in bed all day,” said Henson. “But I have Jordan. And Jordan has me.”

Jordan is her daughter, who survived a terrible head-on collision a year ago.

Debra’s husband Mark, daughter Jesse and granddaughter Lillian did not. In an instant everyone was gone.

They didn’t meet Debra in church and didn’t answer the phone on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. She found her on her GPS and drove to find her.

“I got on a traffic line that was stopped because of the accident. I didn’t know it was my family at the time,” she recalled. “When the policeman told me that my husband and youngest child had died at the scene, I remember looking at him and saying, ‘Are you sure this is my family?'”

Jordan spent weeks in intensive care. She suffered a traumatic brain injury and lack of oxygen.

“If you go through something like that, you have to have something to hold on to,” said Henson. “And she was my anchor at that time. It was about making sure she was alive.”

Caring for Jordan is expensive. Debra mainly works from home and takes care of her daughter.

“She has minimal movements in her arms and legs,” she said. “But she doesn’t have the ability to stand or hold.”

Debra has the love and help of her church and her neighbors. They prayed, helped and donated. It’s a blessing, but it’s still a struggle.

A year later, she did not understand the incident and grieves for what she has lost and for the uncertainty of the future.

I miss her, “she said.” I miss her terribly. I miss her terribly “

There is a GoFundMe Help with medical expenses that exceed family insurance coverage.

