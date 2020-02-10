Mon, 2020-02-10 14:23

DUBAI: Club Social, also known as the “feel good music festival”, will be returning to Yas Links Golf Club on Yas Island next month as part of Abu Dhabi Music Week. The three-day music festival will feature an epic cast of local and international performers, including former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, British electronic band Clean Bandit, and indie rock group Kaiser Chiefs.

Gallagher will be headlining on the first evening of the event on March 12th. The artist released his second solo album “Why Me, Why Not?” Last year, which means festival goers can safely expect to hear new material along with a few classics. The 47-year-old last appeared in the UAE in 2017.

The following night, the Kaiser Chiefs will step onto the main stage to delight fans with their hits like “I Predict a Riot”, “Every Day I Love You Less and Less” and “Ruby”. It will be the musical The group will perform in Abu Dhabi for the first time.

Clean Bandit, which performed at the One Big Beach Festival in Dubai in 2019, will also appear as a headline on March 13.

The final day of the festival, March 14th, will be dedicated to local bands competing in the Club Social Indie Band Challenge.

