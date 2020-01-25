Liam Gallagher drops a hint that new music is on the way

advertisement

Liam Gallagher has finally used his Twitter for something other than thrashing his fellow musicians, as the former Oasis singer uses the platform to make a big announcement that new music will be on the way soon.

In an insightful tweet, the “Once” singer used his Twitter account to share the message his fans have been following since the arrival of “Why Me?” Have been waiting. Why not? – New music could be on the way.

Gallagher tweeted, “Keep your eyes open and your ears open, January 31st is something very special for all of you.” Could this be the song Gallagher mentioned earlier this year?

Earlier this month, the Oasis singer wrote on Twitter: “I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need. Maybe it needs to be published, regardless of whether it is out of tune, because you know that LG x (sic). ”

After tweeting the message, he seemed to share lyrics from the song: “It calls me, it calls you, listen, let us know that I need a sign of peace of mind, the worlds in need send gods speed as soon as you LFUKING know x (sic) ”

Could this be part of the album Gallagher teased at the end of last year? In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio in October, LG revealed the title of his next album.

During the interview, the couple covered some notable topics, including Noel, the latest album Why Me? Why not? and also new projects on the horizon. One such project is his third album, and during the conversation LG let the title “Yeah. The next one will be “Come On You Know”, purely positive. Right legit. As soon as I have the title man, we are gone. “

Lowe then asked if this title was also inspired by a painting like his last record. The why me? Why not? Title comes from a painting that John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono gave him. He replied, “I probably had something … Come on, you know!”

