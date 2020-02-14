BNS: Why did you start your line?

Lhambi was founded to meet the shoe needs of “every woman” regardless of shoe size. I

would classify me as one of these ladies because I am a European size 42 and sometimes 43

This is a US 11 or 12. I have always had difficulty finding shoes the size of mine, down to mine

Secondary school days. Since I found decent shoes of my size to be a bit difficult to find in Nigeria, it became a mission where I had half a suitcase of shoes in my back every time I had the opportunity to travel abroad Size came back. I also noticed that this is a common problem as my four sisters are wearing size 42 and some of my close friends are also wearing size 42 and older. I started paying attention to the feet of the women and asking how and where they got their shoes.

The truth is, if you looked closely, you would find shoes in large sizes. However, most of these shoes are

are comfort shoes, sneakers or you can find them in the men’s shoes department. In addition and in my opinion

These shoes look boring and flat. It is a common assumption that women are big-footed

Typically large, as such they would not need high heels. I’m 5ft 9 ”and I love high heels.

Because of my intense interaction with many women from my professional and social network, I believe there is clearly a need and market for larger shoes in Nigeria, and Lhambi was founded to meet that need.

BNS: Who do you prefer to work with?

I haven’t had a chance to work with celebrities yet, but I have a long wish list with celebrities

the fashion and entertainment industry, which I admire for their elegance and effortless expression of their personal style and positive impact on society.

BNS: How would you describe your label?

An upscale fashion company that makes shoes with the most exquisite and high quality materials from the most remarkable regions of South America and Europe. Every pair of shoes is made with love by skillfully bringing together style, elegance and creativity for women from all walks of life, because “style knows no borders”. At the LhambiFreedom of expression is our guiding principle, and this is the basis of our slogan “Because style has no limits”. We believe that everyone should be able to express their individual style without restrictions. The right shoes complement your outfit and as such, every woman should be able to dress and wear whatever they want, without restrictions. At Lhambi we believe that every woman should be able to express her style without having to access the right shoes.

BNS: What do you think should be the basis for every woman’s wardrobe?

A simple black dress and a clean white t-shirt and dark wash jeans, a pair of “comfortable” heels and above all the pair of flats that go with everything. In my experience, these essential things are timeless pieces that will carry a woman through the seasons – and years.

BNS: Who is the Lhambi woman?

A Lhambi woman is confident, elegant and has the freedom to express herself through style and, above all, in the right shoes, regardless of her size.

BNS: Where do you get style inspiration from?

My style inspiration comes from a combination of different elements – places I have been, things I have

seen and my constantly evolving personal style. My feet also make an important contribution when I’m looking for styles that fit comfortably on larger feet. I keep looking at people’s feet and shoes as I look at what works best for them and try to imagine the parts that are worn in different ways.

BNS: Where can we buy pieces from the brand?

Our pieces can be purchased from our website: www.lhambi.com. We are also available on

Instagram: @lhambi and WhatsApp: +2348079101010. We are also currently considering the possibility of stocking a few shops to make our shoes more accessible to customers who would like to “feel and touch”.

Photo credit:

Creative Director: Amaka Nwokeji (@makziee)

Photographer: Smokii Studios (@smokii____)

Models: Chibuzor Eyo (@ bubulicious267), Ozioma Okenyeka (@oziomaokenyeka) and Susan Perer (@thatdoctormodel)

