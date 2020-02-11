Becomes noble

Lewisham will be London’s cultural district in 2021

The Catford Cat will celebrate next year as it lives in the future Borough of Culture

Lewisham will be the London borough of culture in 2021, followed by Croydon in 2023, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced.

Lewisham’s offer, entitled Cultural Activism, worked on issues such as climate change and diversity. Events in South London next year include an artistic tribute to the Rock Against Racism movement and a climate change carnival.

2022 will be a “fallow year” for the title “Borough of Culture”. Then Croydon takes over the coat in 2023. Under the motto “Sustainability”, a fashion show “Reuse and Recycle” is shown.

Both counties will receive £ 1.35 million for a one-year activity program.

Brent is London’s current district of culture

Brent is currently titled “Borough of Culture,” with upcoming events planned for 2020, including a mile-long street party and a new “hymn” for London to be performed at Wembley.

The first district of culture was Waltham Forest, which won the title in 2019 and hosted over 1,000 cultural events, workshops and activities.

