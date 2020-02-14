Lewis Hamilton has unveiled the new Mercedes, which he hopes will lead him to a record-breaking seventh Formula 1 World Championship.

The 35-year-old British driver will get a first impression of his new machine on Friday afternoon during a shakedown test in Silverstone.

Hamilton wants to keep up with Michael Schumacher’s record of seven world titles this year. He is also only seven wins behind the German record of 91.

Breathtaking from every angle! 😍✨✨😍 # W11 pic.twitter.com/E2KrkJmbDs

– Mercedes-AMG F1 (@ MercedesAMGF1) February 14, 2020

“There is no real pressure at this time of year,” said Hamilton.

“You are focused, but it’s about enjoying the moment.

“The boys worked so hard to assemble the car and there are only two of us, Valtteri (Bottas) and I, who are allowed to drive it.

“It’s pretty incredible and we can stretch out his wings today. It is a real privilege to be in this position. “

Repair, look sharp 💪 @ F1 2020, here we come !! pic.twitter.com/o47KWU0RfL

– Mercedes-AMG F1 (@ MercedesAMGF1), February 13, 2020

Hamilton returned to the Mercedes plant in Northamptonshire on Tuesday for the first time this year after spending much of the off-season in America.

He started the last 12 months of his £ 40m annual contract, but is in early negotiations with Mercedes to extend his contract to stay on the team.

Hamilton has been linked to a switch to Ferrari, but the Italian giants distanced themselves from switching to the six-time world champion when they started their car in Italy on Tuesday.

A star is born ⭐🏎 🎻

Benvenuta # SF1000 #essereFerrari 🔴 pic.twitter.com/OVsUeULL6n

– Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari), February 13, 2020

“This is my eighth year for Mercedes and the enthusiasm is the same,” added Hamilton from the team that has won the last six driver and designer competitions.

“You couldn’t be more excited, enthusiastic or motivated.

“That is the most impressive. It might be easy for them to sit back today, but they are not. “

Hamilton will be in action at the three-day winter test in Barcelona next week before opening his championship defense in Melbourne on March 15.