I sadly say goodbye to Sister Mary Ellen, the last sister of St. Joseph of Toronto, who served in the Archdiocese of Vancouver (BC Catholic, January 27).

The sisters inspired me to become a teacher, and although I’ve been retired for 10 years, the precious memories of more than 30 years I’ve spent in Catholic school classes in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Vernon are only those of women , Mother, darkened. and grandmother.

Thank you, Sister Mary Ellen. Thank you very much, sisters of St. Joseph. You will not be forgotten.

Joan O’Leary

Vernon

The March for Life rally in Washington, DC last month is exaggerated and means a religious and secular revelation. Never before has a U.S. government been so close to banning abortion and fulfilling its duty under God’s sovereignty. Never before has an American president offered the pro-life movement by speaking of the movement’s “selfless love” and vowing to defend the holiness of all life. It is this determination that the Canadian government lacks.

Christopher Mansour

Barrie, Ont.

Thank you for the article by C.S. Morrissey of January 27th on Rush drummer Neil Peart.

I wanted to point out a small mistake. The article quotes the song Aftermath from the album Grace Under Pressure. In fact, the title of the song is Afterimage, a word that more accurately reflects the text. It’s one of my favorite Rush songs from that time.

Otherwise thanks for a very well written article!

Patrick Pemberton

Fairmount, Ind.