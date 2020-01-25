advertisement

In her letter, Sandra Rzepecki states that restrictions set in a developer’s memorandum can override rights granted under the United States Constitution. I probably don’t have to say more to show that their position is insane.

She may not be aware that homeowners have been prohibited from selling to blacks, Jews, and sometimes Catholics for years due to crime restrictions (as opposed to a mere memorandum).

In 1948 the Supreme Court in Shelley v. Kraemer that racial restrictions are indeed unconstitutional.

For the same reason, the right to freedom of expression, in particular the right to speak politically (at the heart of the first amendment) cannot be forfeited by a memorandum or a restriction of the deed or a statutory association of homeowners.

Would Ms. Rzepecki consider it acceptable for the developer to issue a memorandum stating that Democrats, Jews, and Blacks are prohibited from voting; or that every resident votes for a particular political party.

I don’t particularly like Donald Trump. But I also don’t like hypocrisy or false statements about the law. With all due respect: How badly informed are you, Ms. Rzepecki?

James Markowski

Hadley Village

