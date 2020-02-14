In 2007 Brad Paisley extended his No. 1 single series with a track that gives a really universal feeling. The singer’s “Letter to Me” looks back on childhood with nostalgia – but the kind that goes along with aging and at least a little wiser – and has hit a nerve with fans in all phases of life.

Paisley wrote “Letter to Me” after being inspired by a job his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, wrote to write a piece for a book called What I now know: letters to my younger self, Paisley dropped many personal references into the song and even filmed the accompanying music video at his former high school and invited former classmates and teachers to participate, but his feeling is universal.

After Paisley released “Letter to Me” as a single in October 2017, he quickly rose to number 1 on the country charts and number 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 of all genres. The song spent four weeks with No. , 1, Paisley’s sixth and tenth consecutive career chart toppers. It also earned him a Grammy.

Who has dominated the charts in this period of the past years? Continue reading:

The boat’s monthly column Country Chart Chronicles deals with important milestones in country music, forgotten hits and chart oddities. Check back every month to learn more about the facts!

,