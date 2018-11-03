advertisement

“His cats were his family,” Freestone told the Washington Post.

So it makes sense that they appear in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the new queen biopic with Rami Malek as the band’s famous singer. While Malek has been widely praised for his portrayal, this cannot be said for every other aspect of the film. Instead, let’s focus on what everyone can agree on that deserves our attention: the cats.

At least six of his pets can be seen in an early scene, but Freestone could name 10 cats that Mercury had in his 45 years: Dorothy, Tiffany, Tom, Jerry, Delila, Goliath, Lily, Miko, Oscar and Romeo, of which the the last six survived their owner. Mercury shared Tom and Jerry with Mary Austin, a romantic partner and friend whom he once referred to as his “universal wife” and who starred in Lucy Boynton’s film. According to Freestone, she gave him Tiffany, the only purebred cat he ever had.

The rest were adopted from animal shelters or clinics “to basically save their lives,” Freestone said, adding that Mercury was “the kindest, most generous, and most loyal friend anyone could ask for.”

The singer’s phone conversations with his cats made it into the “Bohemian Rhapsody” when the Mercury asked Austin on the screen if she could put Tom or Jerry on the line. Freestone consulted on the project throughout production, and although he hadn’t seen the final cut of the film at the time of the interview, he said it was obvious that the set and production designers wanted it to look as real as possible.

This meant equipping Mercury’s Garden Lodge estate with elaborate curtains and ornate furniture, the latter of which is mentioned in “Delilah” that Mercury wrote and performed for his last album with Queen. The song is an ode to his favorite cat, the tortoiseshell: “You make me so happy / When you snuggle up to me and sleep next to me / And then you make me a little angry / When you pee in my Chippendale suite. “

While Mercury didn’t actually have a Chippendale suite, Freestone explained, he had a dining room with furniture in a similar style. Freestone said he clearly remembered the incident in which the cats urinated on floor-to-ceiling racing green curtains that left yellow, arc-shaped stains below.

“[Mercury] went,” Who did it? Who did this? “I thought someone had spilled bleach,” Freestone recalled. “Soon it was pointed out, ‘Look up. Look where it is. It’s the cats.” And that was the only room they were ever banned from . “

Freestone began working at Mercury in November 1979, a month after their meeting, when Freestone was in the Royal Ballet’s wardrobe at the Royal Opera House in London. He remained in office until the end of February 1992 – three months after Mercury died of AIDS. Rolling Stone wrote in 2014 that one of Mercury’s “final actions was to stroke [Delilah’s] fur.”

This loving nature is shown in a scene in “Bohemian Rhapsody”, in which Mercury proclaims that every cat has its own bedroom in its new home. Jim Hutton, Mercury’s seven-year-old partner, wrote in his memories: “Freddie treated the cats like his own children.”

