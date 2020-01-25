Let your umbrella complement your outfit

advertisement

OPINION: It felt appropriate that I first gave a parasol a twist on the lawns of a large Edwardian home – they were at the height of their popularity in the era when the house was built.

Karlya’s umbrella ($ 10 from City Furniture Exchange, Gonville), Sylvester zig zag sundress ($ 235 for sale)

I was at the Bushy Park farm for a wedding and the owner commented that he had a vintage umbrella that perfectly matched the pink and yellow of the lace dress I was wearing.

It was ideal in the sweltering heat of an outdoor reception and later petanque. I would have loved to take it home.

Penny Sage Novella shirt dress in rainbow silk organza ($ 416 for sale), Ruby Penelope silk dress ($ 349)

So when I spied a mid-century silk awning for ten dollars at Gonville Furniture Exchange, I didn’t hesitate to buy it.

The large strip of water on the solid gray side did not scare me – as with silk clothing and rayon, an alarming stain is the result of contact with liquid, but they usually wash away or at least fade away.

Karen Walker mosaic key rings ($ 45 available in February), Mi Piaci Enya mules ($ 240)

I massaged a small washing and staining rod in the sign and then rinsed the whole thing in cold water, and voila! I have my own umbrella.

To make it look fashionable instead of fantasy, I intend to treat it as if I could be a giant hat and match it with similar tight clothing and select accessories for a thoughtful and harmonious summer party outfit.

