Let the Big Little Nature Books series be your guide to the natural world

When I first moved to Anaikatti, a village near Coimbatore, I constantly asked questions about the plants, insects and animals found in the area. And get vague answers. What would I not have given for a series like the Big Little Nature Books (Dorling Kindersley)?

Series editor Nikhil Devasar says something similar when asked about the idea behind these books. “When I tried to identify basic flowers and insects, I noticed that there was no book in India, which would help me. It is a subject that every child is interested in and there were no guides to help. “

The box set has five books (which can also be purchased separately) with 100 animals, birds, insects and butterflies, trees or garden flowers each. Each book has been put together by experts and Nikhil supervises the entire series. Because the books were about nature, “we decided to record everything,” laughs Nikhil. Someone who has the box has a number of ready-made calculations, he adds, “whether he is in the office or drinking tea in the garden. It helps anyone interested in nature.”

I then continue to show my ignorance about the natural world by asking why spiders do not occur in 100 Indian insects and butterflies. And get a short lesson about Arachnids. “Spiders are Arachnids, creatures with two body segments, eight legs, no wings or antennae and cannot chew,” he explains. “Insects have six legs and three main body parts. Many people think that spiders are insects, but they are mistaken. “

As soon as you pull yourself away from the attractive covers, the inside pages are equally fascinating. In all books you will receive an introduction “How this book works” in which the layout and the information provided are explained. Apart from the scientific and general names, this includes a general description of the subject, its habitat, where it is seen and when, important identification marks and IUCN status in the case of animals and birds. Small roundels have interesting facts like this: “The age of a blue whale can be determined by studying its earwax, because a new wax layer is formed every six months.” Or “The dwarf pig is the only pig that has a nest of grass to protect its young.” And not to mention the beautiful pictures. While 100 Indian Birds have a comment about bird watching and photography; 100 Indian Bugs and Butterflies talk about the role of insects in ecology Another plus is the size The individual books are not the gigantic booklets you expect and can easily be put in a bag while the box does not take up much space in a backpack.

The only complaint is that the font chosen for the text is very thin and light. Even in the colored roundels it is not shown too clearly. So you have to focus a bit. That will hopefully be resolved in the next edition, which Nikhil says is a much bigger one and is already underway.

Available individually (£ 250 each) and as a box set ($ 1250) at bookshops and online

