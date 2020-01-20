advertisement

In this episode of Adaora Mbelu“S”The Lumination Show,Life coach and counselor Ladi Okuneye shares his passion to help people understand themselves to achieve self-control.

The two talk about the Enneagram test, personality types, behavioral traits and how they all determine the way we treat everything and everyone around us.

View some highlights of their discussion:

1. We often think that communication is the cause of many problems that people have. But it’s deeper than that. Some people don’t even know why they behave the way they do.

2. Achieving transformational change starts with understanding yourself.

3. The outer behavior of people is never all they are. We all have these instincts that we have built up over time and we have access to them depending on our needs at a time.

Watch the video below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GND0_q5zv-w [/ embed]

