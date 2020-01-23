Let it snow (drop)! London's Going Snowdrop Crazy this month

advertisement

Picture: Shutterstock

Snowdrops are usually the first flowers to bloom every year in England – and they’re already available for 2020. If you really want to see something blooming against the bleak winter background, you can watch the Snowdrops in London here.

Snowdrops at Kew Gardens

This famous botanical garden is the obvious place to fix snowdrops – almost all of the 20 known varieties can be seen here, and Kew researchers didn’t discover a new species until 2019. Most of Kew’s Snowdrop Collection is in the Rock Garden, and neighboring Davies Alpine House is in the northeast corner of the gardens.

Selling snowdrops at Myddelton House Gardens

Image: Myddelton home gardens

Myddelton House Gardens in Enfield are known to gardeners in London and beyond for their snowdrops, which are already appearing this year. Go to the alpine meadow to see a carpet of snowdrops and crocuses, which are quickly followed by daffodils as the temperature rises. The entire garden was designed by the renowned gardener and botanist Edward Augustus Bowles, who lived at Myddelton House from 1865 to 1954.

If you want to recreate the snowdrop experience in your own garden, visit Myddelton House on January 25th, where several nurseries meet for a snowdrop sale and sell common and rare plant varieties. They’ve been pretty sold out in the past few years. We therefore recommend getting there early.

Myddelton House Gardens, snowdrop sale on January 25, 2020.

Snowdrops at Chelsea Physic Garden

Picture: Chelsea Physic Garden

Chelsea Physic Garden’s Snowdrop Path returns this year as soon as the venue reopens after its winter break on January 25th. However, there are no specific snowdrop days this year – possibly due to the unpredictability caused by warmer weather. Over 50 varieties of snowdrops are available in the garden shop.

Chelsea Physic Garden, from January 25th 2020.

Snowdrop day at 7 The Grove, Highgate

Image: National Open Gardens Scheme

Each year, the National Open Garden Scheme hosts a Snowdrop Festival, where individual private gardens across England and Wales are open on select days for the public to see the Snowdrops.

As you would expect, most of these gardens are in a hilly landscape and not here in London. However, we did find a London garden where there will be a snowdrop day in 2020.

Image: National Open Gardens Scheme

7 The Grove in Highgate Village has a 1.2-hectare walled garden, where snowdrops grow in the first months of the year and can be visited by appointment on February 9, 2020. Contact the owner of the garden for more information.

7 The Grove, February 9, 2020.

Do you know where else in London snowdrops go crazy? Tell us in the comments.

