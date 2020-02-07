At a time when California was focusing more on science education, most students failed to achieve sufficient results in the state’s new science test, with results being particularly low among several student groups.

The results of the test were released this week. They represent the first results of the California Science Test, a new test developed by the California Department of Education to measure progress with the Next Generation Science Standards passed by California in 2013.

Across California, 32 percent of fifth graders, 31 percent of eighth graders, and 28 percent of high school students met or exceeded the standards for the California science test, which met the new standards.

The results also show a wide gap between black and Latin American students and their white and Asian counterparts: in all classes, 14 percent of black students and 19 percent of Latin American students met or exceeded standards, compared with 44 percent of white students and 59 percent of students Students Asian students.

The proportion of students who met or exceeded the standards was also remarkably low among English learners (3 percent), special needs students (8 percent) and low-income students (19 percent).

“It takes time and money to get it right,” said Shawna Metcalf, president of the California Science Teachers Association. “The next generation of California science standards were adopted six years ago without being properly funded by the state.”

California is currently undergoing a fundamental change in science education to prepare more students for college and careers in science, technology, math and engineering, or MINT, and to broaden the scientific understanding of all students. In 2013, the state passed the Next Generation Science Standards to replace the old standards introduced in 1998. In 2016, the State Board of Education published a curriculum that supports teachers in their implementation.

“What really struck me as I delved deeper into the scores was that I continued to see the depressing gaps between student groups,” said Jessica Sawko, deputy director of the California STEM network, a project by Children Now, an advocacy organization in Oakland. “So much effort is being put into diversifying our STEM workforce. The pipeline starts at K-12 and we need to improve these options. “Sawko was previously managing director of the California Science Teachers Association.

“These results confirm the trends we see in other data and other government tests,” said Christopher Nellum, deputy director of research and politics at Education Trust-West, an organization for civil rights and equality research and advocacy. “For us, it is evidence that education systems discriminate against African Americans, Latin Americans, English learners and low-income students. And that’s why we don’t meet the state’s scientific standards. “

The new standards require a significant change in the way science is taught. Instead of remembering facts and terms, the Next Generation Science Standards focus on practical science projects where students have to study, collect, and use data and provide evidence-based explanations for what they discover.

The new standards also include several scientific disciplines and encourage teachers to base teaching on student questions and scientific experiences that they may find in their daily lives, such as:

Likewise, the new computer-aided science test differs significantly from the previous science test. In addition to new content in areas such as climate change, the new test will ask students to analyze data and explain their reasoning.

“Many of the performance tasks in the test depend heavily on reading and writing skills,” said Brenda Touhy, STEM director at Oakland Unified. “Students need to be able to get information and construct arguments, so the new test is much more difficult linguistically.”

The first evaluation year for the new scientific test is comparable to the first evaluation year for the Smarter Balanced Math Test. In 2015, the students completed Smarter Balanced tests in the first year, which were based on the Common Core Math standards. 33 percent of California’s students met or exceeded the standards. These tests also show large differences between ethnic and racial groups, often referred to as a performance gap.

Since this is the first year in which the new test was conducted, it is impossible to know what the student’s performance is compared to previous years.

However, experts are still concerned with what they see as a worrying trend line. “Sure, this is the first year of these results, but we have seen major gaps in performance for some time now, and the scientific results confirm what we have seen,” said Nellum.

The science test is conducted on 5th and 8th grade students and 10th grade students. The test focuses on three areas of science: Earth and Space Sciences, Life Sciences and Physical Sciences.

The test consists of multiple choice questions and assignments where students have to answer a number of questions and explain how they got their answers.

A number of hurdles, such as the delay in the adoption of textbooks by some districts and the lack of qualified science teachers across the state, have put many schools in difficulty in implementing the new standards. Almost five years after the standards were adopted, state officials approved a list of scientific materials in the fall of 2018, leaving the boroughs with little time to review and select textbooks before testing began in the spring of 2019.

Some districts have started or even completed the textbook adoption process. But many have and still struggle to teach science with materials that align with previous standards. As a result, some teachers have postponed implementation of the new standards, and their students continue to learn the old scientific standards from outdated textbooks.

The challenge is particularly difficult at the high school level, as there are still a few textbooks on the market that are based on the new standards. Many high schools are also looking for ways to change their course sequences and completion requirements and better meet the standards.

“Unfortunately, CA NGSS implementation across the state has been inconsistent without adequate funding for new educational materials and resources,” said Metcalf.

Persistent gaps in access to science courses and materials can lead to huge differences in the opportunities and outcomes of science learning. “We are not surprised that the assessments of the science exam have similar differences between the student population and the (English speaking) and math exams,” she said, referring to the “smarter balanced assessments” that students have to do each spring.

The list of challenges includes a shortage of highly qualified teachers in California, especially in the natural sciences. Across all scientific disciplines, the number of teaching licenses issued fell by almost 9 percent between 2013 and 2017, according to the California Commission for Teaching Licenses.

According to Touhy, Fremont High School in Oakland Unified had no physics teacher for three years until a math teacher came to get an extra pass for specialty classes that year. “Many of our students have no access to (physics),” she said. “There are a number of reasons and it is very important to find qualified teachers.”

The lack of science teachers, according to a 2018 Learning Policy Institute, a Palo report, is particularly prevalent in rural schools, as well as schools with a high proportion of low-income students and schools where the majority of students are black or Latin, particularly pronounced organization for educational research in Alto.

“I went to a school where there were no teachers with the best qualifications or classes available, and that’s important because it’s difficult to catch up later,” said Nellum. “We want parents to think about how their children have access to courses so that they have the foundation to be eligible for higher education.”

This year, Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to allocate nearly $ 1 billion to recruiting, training, and retaining teachers in areas that are understaffed, including science, math, and special education.

The ratings are designed to measure how well a school is implementing the new standards, and educators are warning against comparing the ratings to the previous exam, which was based on the old standards.

The results are also important for the parents. Many schools and counties do not use the results for placement in science courses, but can. State officials advise, “Schools should not use these results as the only measure to put students on advanced science courses or trails,” said California State Department spokesman Scott Roark.

Here parents can find tips on how to interpret and understand their child’s grades, as well as sample questions about tests.

“Innovation is in the DNA of this state,” said Nellum. “There has to be a way forward and it has to go faster than now.”