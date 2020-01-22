Leslie Francis Wolf - Villages-News.com

advertisement

Leslie Francis Wolf

Leslie Francis Wolf, 76, died on Monday January 20, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice House in Villages Florida.

Les leaves behind his wife of 42, Ann (Dorman) Woolf; his daughter Annie Woolf (Carbondale PA); his daughter Claire and husband Tom Seymour (Carbondale PA); Sisters Claudia Avila (Leesburg) and Claire Bryan (Summerfield); Eight grandchildren, Noah, Joshua, Caleb, Ella, Samuel and Jonah Partington (Mt Top PA); Emily and Tommy Seymour III (Carbondale PA); his mother-in-law Ann Dorman; In-laws Jim and Janet Dorman; Steve and Val Dorman; and Robert and Kim Dorman.

Les was a pilot for 62 years. He retired as a flight captain at Mt Air Cargo and Federal Express. He enjoyed flying, fishing, woodworking, hunting and camping. He was a helicopter pilot in the army and also operated with fixed-wing aircraft and gliders. He was very proud of his whole family and enjoyed spending time with them all.

His father Frank Woolf, his mother Elizabeth Woolf, his brother Eddie Woolf, his sister Joan Ceras, his father-in-law Jack Dorman and his brother-in-law John Dorman died before Les.

Services will take place on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 North Hwy 27/441, in Lady Lake Florida, Lady Lake, FL. Military funeral at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

The family thanks the wonderful staff at Cornerstone Hospice in Villages Florida for their support and care.

