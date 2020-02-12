Sam Rockwell and his new rescue dog Gus. Courtesy of Leslie Bibb / Instagram

Puppy makes four! Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell added another puppy dog ​​to their clan.

“Just a guy with his new puppy,” wrote Bibb, 45, along with a photo of their partner Rockwell, 51, and the couple’s latest addition via Instagram on Wednesday, February 12th. “Meet #gus, the newest member of the #rockwell clan.”

Gus was adopted by Hearts & Bones Rescue in New York City earlier this month, but he and his littermates were originally rescued from Texas.

“Thank you @heartsandbonesrescue for being so incredible,” added the Iron Man actress. “Gus, his mother and his 14 littermates were saved in Texas and find a home in the big apple … follow them and support them because they do good things … xolb.”

Courtesy of Leslie Bibb / Instagram

The Rockwell crew is already dog-friendly thanks to the couple’s German shepherd named Sadie.

“Oh yeah … that happened,” wrote the Nobodies alum in a video published on Wednesday in her Instagram stories showing the smallest member of her family. She also shared a video of Gus on his first visit to the vet and one of him snuggling up to Sadie.

The couple added the puppy to their homes a few weeks after their trip to Los Angeles to take part in the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on January 19.

“White flash … proudly does not even begin to describe how happy I am that our colleagues honored Sam last night,” Bibb signed a photo of herself and her husband at the award ceremony. “He worked so hard, trained so tirelessly and became so fearless # bobfosse … thanks @sagawards for the perfect end to the @ fosseverdonfx ride … just perfect … and I love you # samrockwell … you deserve all the shiny things and all that best in the world … you are unique … ❤️ ”

The two, who have been together since 2007, keep their private lives calm, but they like to rave about each other when they get the chance.

“She is my beloved. She makes me laugh and we take care of each other,” said the Fosse / Verdon star and Weekly exclusively at the SAG Awards in January 2018. “She is really talented and funny herself. She reminds me of one young Mary Tyler Moore. “

Courtesy of Leslie Bibb / Instagram

Earlier this year, the three billboards outside of Ebbing, Missouri told us that even if the couple were working apart, the rule was to keep their romance alive.

“We have a three-week rule and then we’ll see each other,” said Rockwell in June 2018. “Then you become too independent if it’s four weeks, five weeks.”

He revealed that their relationship, which spans more than a decade, works because they both have a “sense of humor.” Rockwell added: “We only care about each other.”

