Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro will star in Martin Scorsese's next film

Leonardo DiCaprio has confirmed his role alongside the great Robert De Niro in Martin Scorsese’s next film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film, an upcoming American thriller that was shot for release in 2021, is based on the non-fiction book by David Grann with an adapted screenplay by Eric Roth.

Discussions have been held about the film since Imperative Entertainment won a $ 5 million bidder war in 2016 to secure the rights. When Paramount Pictures joined the project, Scorsese’s longtime cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto confirmed that the film is expected to begin main photography in March 2020.

Now when he spoke at the 2020 SAG Awards, at which DiCaprio De Niro honored with a lifetime achievement award, the actor confirmed his role in the film – a job that was in This Boy’s Life for the first time since 1993 when he was appeared on the screen with De Niro.

“As so many of you hear tonight, he was the actor I saw as a young man obsessed with movies,” said Di Caprio during his speech while introducing De Niro. “When I was 13, my father took me to the cinema one afternoon to watch the midnight run. When the lights went out, he turned to me and said, ‘If you really want to be an actor and want to enter this profession, if you want To understand what great acting is, you see this man on the screen. ‘ “

“Through his collaboration with Martin Scorsese, arguably the largest partnership in film history, we have dealt with the human condition for a career. Starting with Mean Streets and their latest masterpiece, The Irishman, they single-handedly defined and highlighted an entire genre.

“I’ve learned so much from both,” said DiCaprio. “I’m lucky enough to call her an associate, Bob since This Boy’s Life and Marty since Gangs of New York. And after 30 years, it’s a real honor to be working with Bob again in Martin Scorsese’s new drama Killers of the Flower Moon. “

