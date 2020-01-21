Leonard Cohen and Judy Collins play 'Suzanne', 1976

advertisement

Leonard Cohen was never a productive record seller in the salad days of his musical career. After giving up commercial pottery, Cohen turned to songwriting at the tender age of 33 and released his debut single “Suzanne” in 1967.

But before Cohen’s record hit the shelves, a number of artists had already recorded the song for themselves. From Nina Simone to Neil Diamond, “Suzanne” had admirers from the start, but nobody’s hit was as big as Judy Collins.

Cohen had been an influential writer for a long time before the release of “Suzanne” dramatically increased that influence. The singer / songwriter had struggled as an observer of the counterculture movement and had written down his observations in little-read books and poems. But it wasn’t until Judy Collins took his song “Suzanne” and brought it to life that Cohen really began to realize his prophetic position.

In truth, the song was a fusion of his previous journey. In “Suzanne” Cohen offers an infinitely detailed work that captures the encounters with Suzanne Verdal, the friend of the Canadian artist Armand Vaillancourt. “It was so much fun seeing me as a young schoolgirl and artist and becoming Armand’s lover and then wife,” Verdal recalled in an interview in 1998. “So he more or less recorded the times and apparently one Kick it out. ”

“He drank me in more than I realized if you know what I mean,” said Verdal. “I took the whole moment for granted. I would only speak and I would move and I would encourage and he would just like to sit back and grin while recording everything and I would not always get feedback but I felt like he was really with me. “

With such a moving first piece, a piece that characterizes the artist – should immediately reach the audience. But no, just like Joan Baez and Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen needed the dark tones of the folk singer Collins to bring his recognition to the masses.

Collins said to Acoustic Guitar in 2015: “I was very impressed with Leonard’s songs – nobody had recorded them, he hadn’t even recorded them. When I heard them, I just felt so brilliant and the poetry was so touching,” she explained. “He viewed them as poems, not songs. I said,” Oh, yes, those are songs! “

Collins was fundamental to getting Cohen to finally perform his own music, and was even preparing to make his public debut at a 1967 Vietnam War protest concert for which she accounted. Despite the protest that he would “die of embarrassment,” Cohen gave in and played “Suzanne,” of course the crowd loved it. And she did that again with her appearances from Suzanne and especially with this appearance alongside Cohen in 1976.

This performance caught Cohen’s attention and made the writer one of the world’s leading songwriters. Suddenly, Cohen’s name became like gold dust in dormitories, and his reputation grew with every pirated copy, poem, and script they found. Despite this growing enthusiasm for everything Cohen did, artists never really “broke” America.

So you can be sure that this is really what music is really about, even if it doesn’t have the commercial appeal of your latest chart smash. See how Judy Collins introduced Leonard Cohen to the world with this great performance by Suzanne in 1976.

