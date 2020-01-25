Leon Goretzka scores a stunning scissors kick while Bayern Munich approaches Schalke

advertisement

Leon Goretzka scored an astonishing scissors kick against his former club when Bayern Munich came in one point from Bundesliga leaders RB Leipzig after a lashing 5-0 home win over Schalke.

Thomas Muller scored his 100th Allianz Arena goal to add to Robert Lewandowski’s early opener and put Bayern in control during the break.

Goretzka added an acrobatic third after his header was blocked initially, Thiago Alcantara made it 4-0 with another well-executed attack and substitute Serge Gnabry completed the score late.

Performance: 10/10

Earlier, Leipzig slipped to a first defeat in 14 games in all competitions, as they lost 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt, with an excellent strike by Almamy Toure and a second stopping time by Filip Kostic who secured the win.

Borussia Monchengladbach is only two points at the top after Florian Neuhaus’s daring 45-meter chip sealed a 3-1 win against Mainz.

Elsewhere, Paderborn increased their survival hopes with a 2-0 win over Freiburg, Hergen of Jurgen Klinsmann came from behind to beat Wolfsburg with 2-1 and Union Berlin won a sixth home win of the season with a 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Quique Setien suffered his first defeat as a Barcelona boss when Valencia won a 2-0 win in Mestalla to keep their unbeaten home record in LaLiga this season.

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen produced a series of top batteres to keep Barcelona in the game in the first half, refusing Maxi Gomez of the penalty spot after Gerard Pique had knocked down Jose Gaya in the area, before taking another Gomez shot on the field. raised the bar.

But Valencia drew the first blood three minutes in the second half thanks to Jordi Alba own goal, before Gomez made the points 13 minutes before time.

Asier Villalibre scored his first LaLiga goal but it wasn’t enough for Athletic Bilbao to take maximum points, as Raul De Tomas’ third goal in as many Espanyol matches earned a point from a 1-1 draw affected by accusations of racist abuse against Inaki Williams from Bilbao.

Luuk De Jong and Nolito scored for Sevilla, en route to third place with a comfortable 2-0 win at home in Granada, while teenager Fernando Nino scored just a minute in his debut to grab Villarreal a 2-1 win at Alaves.

Josip Ilicic scored a hat trick – including a quick free kick nearly half – when Atalanta Torino crashed 7-0 to Serie A.

The international international of Slovenia scored nine goals in its last six games, with Robin Gosens, fit-again ahead of Duvan Zapata and sub Luis Muriel (2) also on the score sheet.

Torino had Armando Izzo leave in the 77th minute for a second booking, by which time the visitors were cruising, and Sasa Lukic followed in the standstill time.

An inspired screen by goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski earned Fiorentina a point in a scoreless draw against Genoa.

The Pole saved a penalty from Domenico Criscito and kept a point late with a great stop to deny Andrea Pinamonti.

Bologna defeated to kick off a 3-1 win at SPAL in the early afternoon.

In Ligue 1, Marseille was only in second place with a 0-0 draw against Angers.

Nemanja Radonjic had the best chances of the hosts but they could not find a goal and were seven points behind the leaders Paris St Germain.

Montpellier reached fourth place with a 2-1 win over Dijon with 10 men.

Mounir Chouiar was sent in the 54th minute for two bookable offenses and the home team took full advantage, with Florent Mollet opening the score two minutes later and Andy Delort seven minutes later.

Mama Balde pulled back a late one, but Montpellier was out.

Strasbourg is seventh after a 3-1 victory in Monaco, while Brest, Metz and St Etienne were also winners.

